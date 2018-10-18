MARIS MLS launches content-first website

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MARIS, a top 20 MLS that serves REALTORS® across Missouri and Illinois, recently launched marismls.com . The new website provides a refreshing approach to prioritizing member support and education inside of a clean new look.

For MARIS the journey towards building an easy to use, communicative site was one of self-discovery, collaboration and assessing membership needs.

"In a rapidly evolving tech-focused industry, we felt it was time to keep it simple and focus on what's important, serving our members," said Tim Dain, President and CEO of MARIS. "We care about our members and strive to enable them with business solutions and empower them with information. This mentality helped us produce the type and quality of media you might find at great technology-based service organizations."

The new marismls.com utilizes a 'related' feature that integrates products, education, news and support - making it easy to learn how to leverage MLS tools and access a wide range of business products. On-demand education is available 24 hours a day in the form of a brand-new video library, and online support materials. This content is available widely, outside of any login or paywall, to streamline access.

Website design was crafted by 1000watt , a creative and strategic agency for real estate, who also used the website launch to roll out a new visual identity they designed for MARIS. The new visual identity system was designed to be digitally native and reflect the company's friendly and professional approach to serving its membership.

"We went to great lengths to ensure that the design for their new identity and website was rooted in the company's core values of customer service," said Joel Burslem, Chief Strategist for 1000watt. "We wanted to make sure we created something that looked, and felt, like MARIS, but at the same time took them in a direction that simplistic and easy to use."

Highlighting this content-first approach to an MLS website, MARIS also created a new MARIS ASKS feature at marismls.com/maris-asks that invites industry leaders to share their opinions on important real estate topics. The intent of the page is to ask 'Why' in an effort to continually grow, discover, evolve and challenge the status quo. The company plans to make MARIS ASKS an ongoing feature.

The website was custom developed by Web Site Design Inc . The site was architected and developed to have clean, user-friendly interface that is fully-responsive to mobile devices.

About MARIS

Since 1995, MARIS has been enabling and empowering the real estate community. Providing business solutions for REALTORS® spanning Missouri and Illinois with 13 REALTOR® associations, 58 counties, and over 13,000 members.

