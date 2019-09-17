MARIS MLS To Serve Divergent Member Needs

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MARIS, a service-oriented MLS, recently announced the decision to provide Remine Pro as a member benefit.

For MARIS, the journey towards becoming a more modern, member-centric MLS began about two years ago. Since that time, the company has matured rapidly, investing in a series of business improvement efforts designed to enhance the overall member experience. This includes implementing journey marketing as a part of their new member onboarding experience and investments towards foundational technologies like Salesforce CRM, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, and the launch of a new member-centric website, marismls.com.

MARIS believes that the key to building a member-centric culture starts by developing a deeper relationship with members, and a stronger understanding of their needs.

"We care about improving our member experience. To really do that, we spent time strengthening our member engagement, observing demographics and behavioral themes. What we discovered is that we are no longer in a place where we can serve our members with a one-size-fits-all approach," said Quinn Nichols, Director of Marketing for MARIS.

MARIS has observed that members often want two very different things. Some want everything to change and some don't want anything to change. However, both agree that they want a more modern MLS, and find value in service and technology that is mobile-friendly and easy to use.

As a result, MARIS is upgrading its members to Remine Pro in November 2019.

"We see tech solutions as one way of serving our members. Remine Pro is a mobile-forward, easy to use platform that fits cohesively within our technical strategy. It's important that we serve our divergent member needs, while maintaining the classic technologies that some have come to rely on," said David Price, COO of MARIS.

About MARIS : MARIS is an MLS company focused on enhancing the member experience. MARIS currently serves Missouri and Illinois REALTORS®.

For more information on Remine, please visit www.remine.com .

SOURCE MARIS

Related Links

marismls.com

