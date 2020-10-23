Marisol de la Caridad García De Corte's new book En el Umbral del Shaddai, ac compendium of evoking poems that reflect on humanity's response to the grace and love of God

Marisol said this about her book: " En el Umbral del Shaddai is a book that reflects in its poems the deep tears and infinite stumbling blocks of human beings. In the three chapters that make it up, its author cries out to God in an untiring prayer for forgiveness for all those who come to him repentant from the heart. It is a song of reflection showing the light of the Gospel through the biblical quotes that appear in her poems. In reading these verses, we can find a message of salvation through the only possible way or path.

This book is a call to those who are tired of a long pilgrimage without answers to any of their questions and those who are desperately looking for a way out. This work is an invitation to cross the threshold of that door that is love to reach the eternal arms of the Father, El Shaddai (Almighty). In its pages where rhyme and prayer intertwine, it confirms only Christ is the answer. He is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. Christ is that door."

Published by Page Publishing, Marisol de la Caridad García De Corte's new book En el Umbral del Shaddai will envelop the readers with heartwarming wisdom on the empowering compassion of God that brings salvation and life to those steadfastly seek and remain in him.

Consumers who wish to fill their hearts and minds with contemplative and transformative insights can purchase En el Umbral del Shaddai in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

