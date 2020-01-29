Marissa Collections Presents Foundrae's Modern Heirlooms

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Murat and Beth Bugdaycay, the husband and wife duo behind Foundrae founded the collection in 2015 with the idea of creating visually pleasing pieces that offer more than just material matter. You see, this isn't the kind of jewelry you keep tucked away in a safe only to be worn on special occasions. They are mood evoking pieces that will entice you to wear them every day.

Beth's designs are "more than jewelry: they are modern heirlooms, ones that allow the wearer to express something highly personal to the world." Every design is practical enough to wear layered with a casual look or with a glamourous gown. Whatever the occasion, these timeless pieces are guaranteed to spark conversation. Timelessness is an important part of the brand's ethos because each piece is crafted to withstand the punches of life. These modern heirlooms are designed with spiritual & mystical symbols, meant to serve as reminders and personal quests for inner peace. They are not miracle workers or permeated with supernatural powers.

The resulting collection is highly personal yet charged with an energy and style that's meant to empower, to be shared, and to be passed down for generations to come. This concept has inspired the modern consumer to be the best version of themselves.

Shop the collection at www.marissacollections.com

About Marissa Collections

Marissa Collections has remained true to its original goals of helping clients develop their style through personalized service and curating the best selection of timeless designer pieces ranging from contemporary to high end. Marissa Collections began in 1975 as a storefront boutique offering a collection of hand-selected items including clothing, jewelry, accessories and shoes which Marissa personally styled for each individual. This distinct approach resonated with the small community on the Gulf of Mexico and has since attracted new clients from all over the world. The once small boutique has grown substantially since its early beginnings. Today, it is nestled in a 10,000 square foot location in the Third Street South shopping district of Olde Naples. The boutique has received accolades from popular fashion publications such as Harper's Bazaar "Style Leaders," Vogue's "Top 25 Warm Weather Shopping Destinations", Town and Country's "Highly Curated Guide to Jewelry," Women's Wear Daily and Elle.

Marissa Collections

1167 Third Street South

Naples, Florida 34102

1.800.581.6641

SOURCE Marissa Collections

Related Links

http://www.marissacollections.com

