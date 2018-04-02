Marissa Mayer joins Board of Directors at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford

"Marissa is a wonderful addition to our Board of Directors," said Jeff Chambers, board chair. "As an exceptional leader with an enduring connection to Stanford, significant board experience, and a commitment to civic engagement, Marissa will play an important role for the organization during a time of transformational expansion."

Mayer was president and CEO of Yahoo! from 2012 to 2017. Prior to Yahoo!, she worked in various roles at Google from 1999 to 2012, where she led the development of Google's core search offerings, Google Maps, Gmail, Google News and more.

"Marissa's unique perspective as a Silicon Valley leader and innovator will be invaluable as we increase the integration of technology into the delivery of services and our family-centered care approach," said Dennis Lund, interim CEO and chief medical officer of Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford and Stanford Children's Health. "We are thrilled to welcome Marissa to the board."



Mayer currently serves on the boards of Walmart, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the San Francisco Ballet, and the Forum of Young Global Leaders at the World Economic Forum. She previously served on the boards of the New York City Ballet and Jawbone.

Mayer and her husband, Zachary Bogue, have three children.

About Stanford Children's Health and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford

Stanford Children's Health, with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford at its center, is the Bay Area's largest health care system exclusively dedicated to children and expectant mothers. As a top-ranked children's hospital by U.S. News & World Report, we are a leader in providing world-class, nurturing care and achieving extraordinary outcomes in every pediatric and obstetric specialty. Stanford Children's Health provides everything from specialty care to general pediatrics and can be accessed through more than 60 locations across Northern California and 100 locations in the U.S. western region. As the pediatric and obstetric teaching hospital for the world-renowned Stanford University School of Medicine, we're cultivating the next generation of medical professionals and are at the forefront of scientific research to improve children's health outcomes around the world. We are a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the community through meaningful outreach programs and services and providing necessary medical care to families, regardless of their ability to pay. Discover more at stanfordchildrens.org.

Media Contact: Kate DeTrempe; kdetrempe@stanfordchildrens.org; (650) 721-8527

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marissa-mayer-joins-board-of-directors-at-lucile-packard-childrens-hospital-stanford-300622228.html

SOURCE Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford

Related Links

http://www.stanfordchildrens.org

