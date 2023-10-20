Marissa Renardy, PhD, of Applied BioMath, Receives ISoP Emerging Scientist Award

CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath ( www.appliedbiomath.com ), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development (R&D), today announced Marissa Renardy, PhD, Principal Scientist at Applied BioMath received ISoP's Emerging Scientist Award. Dr. Renardy will be recognized at the ACoP14 opening session and ISoP award's ceremony on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Marissa Renardy, PhD, Principal Scientist at Applied BioMath

The ISoP Emerging Scientist Award recognizes early-career scientists who are within five years of earning their MS, PharmD, PhD, or MD degree, and have made extraordinary impact in the fields of pharmacometrics, applied statistics, systems-based modeling and simulation, or a related scientific area.

"This is a very well-deserved recognition for Dr. Renardy," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO of Applied BioMath. "We are beyond proud that she is representing Applied BioMath and we look forward to celebrating during ACoP14."

Dr. Renardy joined Applied BioMath in 2020. In her role, she has supported many projects with modalities including masked antibodies, antibody drug conjugates, cell engagers, live biotherapeutic products, and cell therapies. Dr. Renardy received her BS in 2012 and MS in 2013 in Mathematics from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA. She then received her PhD in Mathematics in 2018 at The Ohio State University in Columbus, OH. Her dissertation research focused on uncertainty quantification in systems biology models of yeast cell polarization and stem cell lineages. Marissa then moved to the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor MI as a Postdoctoral Research Fellow in the Kirschner Lab in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology. During her postdoctoral work, she focused on developing and analyzing epidemiological models for tuberculosis. She was also involved in modeling efforts for COVID-19 in Michigan.

To learn more about Applied BioMath, visit www.appliedbiomath.com .

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath applies biosimulation, including quantitative systems pharmacology, PKPD, bioinformatics, machine learning, clinical pharmacology, and software solutions to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through all phases of clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their therapeutic, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic to increase likelihood of clinical concept and proof of mechanism, and decrease late stage attrition rates. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services and software, visit www.appliedbiomath.com .

Applied BioMath and the Applied BioMath logo are registered trademarks of Applied BioMath, LLC.

Press contact:

Kristen Zannella

[email protected]

SOURCE Applied Biomath