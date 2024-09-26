Marissa Sanchez named chief capital development officer for Ontario International Airport

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marissa Sanchez has been named chief capital development officer for Ontario International Airport (ONT) and will manage all planning, design and construction efforts with a focus on enhancing infrastructure and the passenger experience.

Marissa Sanchez, ONT's new chief capital development officer

Sanchez joins the popular and fast-growing Southern California airport with a wide range of experience in project management, facilities maintenance, grant and contract administration, capital planning and community relations. She spent 11 years at the City of Dallas, including serving as assistant director in the Infrastructure & Development Department of Aviation. There she managed a $450 million capital budget and helped develop world-class airside, terminal and land-side projects.

Sanchez also served as assistant director of Internal Services in the Department of Aviation and played a pivotal role in the development and execution of the Dallas Executive Airport and the downtown Dallas heliport.

"We welcome Marissa to our amazing team of airport professionals as we continue to build on our success as Southern California's preferred aviation gateway. Her experience in managing major aviation projects make her an ideal fit to help ONT meet the needs of this vibrant and dynamic region we serve," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer for the Ontario International Airport Authority.

Said Sanchez: "I look forward implementing great projects to help facilitate travel and safety for our passengers, employees and community."

Sanchez has a master's degree in business administration from Texas Woman's University and a bachelor's degree in business studies from Dallas Baptist University. A mom to three daughters and three German shepherds, Sanchez and her husband love traveling and are excited to continue exploring their adopted home state of California.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is among North America's most popular airports, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA):

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport