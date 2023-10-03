Maritel Dasco Named the Chief Financial Officer of ADLM

News provided by

Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)

03 Oct, 2023, 11:42 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) is pleased to announce that Maritel Dasco assumed the position of chief financial officer (CFO) for the association on September 25.

Continue Reading
Maritel Dasco, chief financial officer of the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine.
Maritel Dasco, chief financial officer of the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine.

Dasco is a certified public accountant and chartered global management accountant with extensive experience in the nonprofit world. She joined ADLM in 2016 as controller and was promoted to senior director and controller in 2022. In both of these positions, she directed accounting and financial management for the association, which has a $22 million annual budget with assets of $37.7 million. She also oversaw the organization's financial and regulatory compliance.

Prior to joining ADLM, Dasco held the position of controller at Power to Decide and served as an audit manager with Johnson Lambert, a regional audit, tax, and advisory solutions firm. In the latter role, she managed and coordinated audits of nonprofits with revenues as large as $240 million and assets as large as $2.6 billion.

As CFO of ADLM, Dasco will serve on the senior leadership team and will play a critical role in driving the implementation of the association's strategy to advance health through laboratory medicine. With a data-driven approach, she will help the organization balance financial performance with mission impact in all areas. She will also pursue opportunities for ADLM to broaden its reach, both by evaluating the viability of new initiatives and by exploring new business models.

"With her deep knowledge of ADLM's mission and her financial expertise, I could not be more excited that Ms. Dasco has stepped into the role of CFO," said ADLM CEO Mark J. Golden. "Her proven ability in growing revenue and forecasting the impact of new programs will be invaluable as our organization strives to expand and to be more inclusive of all professionals who specialize in laboratory medicine."

Dasco said, "ADLM equips laboratory medicine professionals with the tools they need to do what they do best—provide vital guidance so that people everywhere get effective care. I'm thrilled to have been chosen to serve as CFO of such an impactful organization, and I look forward to developing new business opportunities and strategies that will enable us to reach even more of the laboratory medicine community."

About the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, ADLM (formerly AACC) brings together more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, ADLM has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.myadlm.org.

Christine DeLong
Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine
Senior Manager, Communications & PR
(p) 202.835.8722
[email protected]

Molly Polen
Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine
Senior Director, Communications & PR
(p) 202.420.7612
(c) 703.598.0472
[email protected]

SOURCE Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)

Also from this source

Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (formerly AACC) Statement on Proposed FDA Rule on Laboratory Developed Tests

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.