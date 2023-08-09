Maritime Cranes Market to Reach $4.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 3.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

A rise in demand for oil & gas, increasing off-shore wind turbine fields, and various advantages of maritime cranes drive the growth of the global maritime cranes market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Maritime Cranes Market by Boom Type (Lattice Boom and Telescopic Boom), Capacity (Up to 10 tons, 10 tons to 100 tons, 100 tons to 300 tons, and Above 300 tons), and Application (Oil & Gas Rigs, Construction Vessels, Fishing Vessels, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global maritime cranes market was valued at $2.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.5 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Download PDF Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/107638

Prime determinants of growth

A rise in demand for oil & gas, increasing off-shore wind turbine fields, and various advantages of maritime cranes drive the growth of the global maritime cranes market. However, the high operational and maintenance & repair cost restricts the market growth. Moreover, advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud computing, remote operations, and others present new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Historic Period 2020-2021 Market Size in 2020 $2.7 billion Market Size in 2032 $4.5 billion CAGR 3.8 % No. of Pages in Report 193 Segments covered Boom Type, Capacity, Application, and Region. Drivers Rise in demand for oil & gas Increasing off-shore wind turbine fields Advantages of maritime cranes Opportunities Advancement in Technology Restraints High operational and maintenance & repair cost

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global maritime cranes market, owing to a temporary closure of crane manufacturing firms during the lockdown.

Not only the production but also the sale of maritime cranes was hampered due to the closure of end-users of maritime cranes, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

Buy This Research Report (242 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3bebf50dbfada39b1a2a65bae64e721c

The lattice boom segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on boom type, the lattice boom segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global maritime cranes market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The lattice structure provides high strength and stability to the boom, allowing maritime cranes to easily handle heavy loads such as heavy equipment, containers, or offshore structures. On the other hand, the telescopic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its ability to easily extend and retract the boom allowing for greater reach and making it possible to lift loads to higher or farther positions.

The above 300 tons segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on capacity, the above 300 tons segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global maritime cranes market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because these cranes facilitate the loading and unloading of oversized cargo, including offshore modules, and heavy machinery in the construction of the oil & gas rigs and offshore wind farms. However, the 100 tons to 300 tons segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2032. These cranes often complement extra heavy lift cranes that lift weights of hundreds and thousands of tons. In addition, they are also used for lifting and maneuvering heavy loads such as wellheads, drilling equipment, pipes, and subsea components.

The fishing vessels segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on the application, the fishing vessels segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global maritime cranes market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2032. A rapid growth in the global population has increased the demand for various types of foods including seafood across the world, especially in countries such as China, the U.S., Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, and others; thereby boosting the growth of this segment.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global maritime cranes market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The end-user industry of maritime cranes such as builders of offshore wind farms, oil & gas rigs, the fishing sector, and others are also witnessing high growth in the region, which is expected to further drive the maritime cranes market growth. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2032. Most countries in Latin America have a large coastline, and the potential for offshore wind project developments is high. In addition, a high concentration of oil & gas in the region is also expected to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/107638

Leading Market Players: -

Cargotec Corporation (MacGregor)

Heila Cranes Ltd.

Huisman Equipment B.V.

Kenz Figee

Liebherr-International AG

NOV INC.

PALFINGER AG

PLM Cranes B.V.

Seatrax Inc.

Sormec s.r.l.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global maritime cranes market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.

Trending Reports in Crane Industry (Book Now with 15% Discount):

Mobile Crane Market is projected to reach $24.5 billion by 2031

Global Tower Crane Market is projected to reach $6.6 billion by 2028

Truck-Mounted Crane Market is projected to reach $19.2 billion by 2030

Cranes Market is projected to reach $42.1 billion by 2031

Overhead Cranes Market is projected to reach $5.2 billion By 2027

Hydraulic Marine Cranes Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Container Gantry Cranes Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Crawler Cranes Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Marine Subwoofer Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Discount-marine Trenchers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research