Maritime Information Global Market Report 2022: Need for Efficient Management of Complex Supply Chain Operations Drives Adoption

DUBLIN, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Maritime Information Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Platform, Application, and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The maritime information market size was valued at US$ 2,808.87 million by 2028 from US$ 1,882.01 million in 2021. it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2028.



Digital technologies are being used increasingly in maritime operations, processes, and business models to boost efficiency and security and reduce costs. Digital transformation has become essential for the long-term profitability and competitive advantage of any company.

Businesses worldwide are embracing digitization to enhance their internal operations and boost productivity and revenues. The marine industry is also going through a paradigm shift due to changing business models, technology adoption, cost structures, and increased competition. The creation of new business models, digitalization of fundamental processes, and application of analytics for improved decision-making are among the significant aspects of the digital transformation of the maritime sector.

Businesses employ maritime information to improve daily activities such as freight routing, cargo handling, port operations, vessel deployment, and empty repositioning. Process improvement, high operational effectiveness, cost cutting, and human error minimization are driving the demand for digital solutions in the global maritime sector. As a result, the demand for digital solutions, such as marine information, is likely to surge in the global maritime information market size in the coming years.



North American countries such as the US and Canada are expected to provide several growth opportunities for maritime information solution providers during the forecast period. Further, the emerging trend of Industry 4.0 is encouraging the use of new technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and big data in the maritime industry. As a result, increasing automation trends in the region and the rising integration of new technologies in the marine industry are boosting the demand for maritime information solutions.



The Europe maritime information market growth is driven by the growing digitalization trend in the shipping industry. Due to the competitiveness of the industry and the growing needs of customers, digital transformation has become a necessity for European businesses to gain a competitive advantage and long-term success. Players operating in the maritime industry across the region are using maritime information to improve their routine operations, such as port operations, cargo handling, vacancy repositioning, vessel deployment, and cargo routing.



Owing to the growth of the maritime industry and technological advancements, Asia Pacific suppliers are attracting new customers and expanding their footprints in emerging markets. The integration of digital technologies into marine processes, operations, and business models to improve productivity, enhance safety, and reduce operational costs has increased. Therefore, various benefits of digital solutions such as cost reduction, high operational efficiency, and prevention of human error. The growing Chinese investment in domestic and overseas shipping has been a major driver of China's maritime information growth. With the growing cluster of shipping ports, China is a leading producer of marine equipment that produced 96% of the world's shipping containers, 80% of the world's ship-to-shore cranes, and 48% of the world's shipbuilding orders in 2020. Based on the report by Naval Intelligence, China has now surpassed the US as the world's largest navy in terms of the total number of warships. Hence the rising maritime industry and the growing number of naval fleets are anticipated to propel the maritime information market growth over the forecast period.



The ongoing developments in maritime information technology are strengthening the maritime information market share. For instance, in August 2021, Lockheed Martin entered into agreements with key Greek industrial partners, supporting the Hellenic Navy Modernization program. They will allow the Greek-US industry team led by Lockheed Martin to begin work on the program quickly. At the same time, the agreements will extend Greek employment possibilities in several maritime industry specialties and support efforts to re-capitalize Greek shipyards. This work will include testing, maintenance, integration of combat systems, and shipboard modernization.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Need for Efficient Management of Complex Supply Chain Operations

Surge in Sea Trade and Increasing Maritime Budgets

Growing Adoption of Automatic Identification Systems

Market Restraints

Interoperability Issues and Cyber Threats

Market Opportunities

Development of Integrated Solutions to Lower Maritime Terrorism and Piracy

Rising Digitalization in Shipping Industry

Future Trends

Emergence of Big Data Analytics and IoT

Adoption of Cloud-Based Marine Information Solutions

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Maritime Information Market Landscape



5. Maritime Information Market - Key Industry Dynamics



6. Maritime Information Market - Global Market Analysis



7. Maritime Information Market Analysis - By Platform

7.1 Overview

7.3 On-Shore

7.4 Vessel



8. Maritime Information Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Maritime Information Market, By Application (2021 And 2028)

8.3 Fleet Management

8.4 Vessel Tracking

8.5 Maritime Security



9. Maritime Information Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - End-User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Maritime Information Market, By End-User (2021 And 2028)

9.3 Commercial

9.4 Government



10. Maritime Information Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Maritime Information Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis



12. Industry Landscape



13. Company Profiles



14. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BAE Systems Plc

Spire Global

Iridium Communications Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc

Lockheed Martin Corp

ORBCOMM Inc

Saab AB

Thales Group

Windward Ltd

Northrop Grumman Corp

Polestar

ONEOCEAN

Fujitsu Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d1ozoc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets