Maritime Information Market | Growing Opportunities in Communications Equipment Industry | Technavio

As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the maritime information market is expected to have a POSITIVE growth.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Identifying potential disruptions

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Maritime Information Market

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

FLIR Systems Inc.

The company offers FLIR Maritime thermal imaging systems to view clear images in total darkness, through solar glare, and through light fog and smoke.

Garmin Ltd.

The company offers GPSMAP 942xs Plus. It is a ClearVü and Traditional CHIRP Sonar which includes preloaded coastal charts and inland maps, mapping facilities, and many more.

Inmarsat Group Ltd.

The company offers SafetyNET II and RescueNET, which help in increasing the safety of ships and make it easier to coordinate a search and rescue operation.

Maritime Information Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Maritime information market is segmented as below:

End-user

Commercial



Government

Application

MIA



MIP



VT



AIS

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

The maritime information market is driven by the need to comply with strict regulations. In addition, the increase in seaborne trade is expected to trigger the maritime information market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

