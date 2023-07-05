Maritime Information Market size to grow by USD 1,013.78 million from 2022 to 2027|Need to comply with strict regulations to drive the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The maritime information market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,013.78 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.97%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to contribute 43% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. To ensure safety and maintain efficient operations, European ports are adopting maritime information solutions. For example, the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) delivers SafeSeaNet, a vessel traffic monitoring and information system. Moreover, this system improves maritime safety, port and maritime security, marine environment safety, and the efficiency of maritime traffic and maritime transport. Therefore, such factors will boost the growth of the maritime information market in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Maritime Information Market

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Maritime Information Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (Commercial and Government), application (MIA, MIP, VT, and AIS), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment contains port management, commercial shipping, hydrographic and charting, business intelligence, commercial fishing, and commercial offshore. The increasing demand to safeguard maritime resources from advanced security breaches is prompting marine companies to adopt maritime information solutions. Businesses are outsourcing information management to specialized service providers. As a result, high spending on maritime information solutions will drive the growth of the global maritime information market during the forecast period.

Maritime Information Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The need to comply with strict regulations is notably driving the maritime information market growth. Vendors are delivering cybersecurity solutions to safeguard data from cyber threats. For example, Inmarsat has developed Fleet Secure to provide shipping operators and managers with tools to safeguard their fleets from cyberattacks by detecting vulnerabilities and responding to threats. Generally, it consists of three components, mainly maritime-specific ultrasonic thickness measurement (UTM), managed service, and integration with Fleet Xpress. Moreover, maritime information solutions support the efficient management of ports and improve the safety and security of the vessels near a port. The European Union Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA) held its first Transport Cybersecurity conference in January 2019. At this conference, a wide range of stakeholders, including those from the aviation, maritime, road, rail, and other public transportation sectors, discussed the security of cities and infrastructures. The agency emphasised security concerns about IoT environments in the ENISA 2018 Cyber Threat Landscape. Therefore, such regulations by agencies are expected to drive the growth of the global maritime information market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increase in seaborne trade is an emerging trend that supports the maritime information market growth. Many countries are planning to extend their seaborne trade. For instance, the routes of the Panama Canal, the Suez Canal, and the One Belt-One Road initiative have been expanded. Such policies may have a good impact on seaborne trade, which will help in the growth of the world's shipping network. This will generate business opportunities for companies globally. As a result, such an increase in seaborne trade will lead to an increase in vessel traffic, which will drive the demand for maritime information solutions. Additionally, the Fourth Industrial Revolution is unfolding the opportunities for countries and maritime transport. This will lead to an increase in the number of seaborne trade activities and, in turn, boost the growth of the global maritime information market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high cost of implementation may hinder the maritime information market growth. Due to the cost of software licensing, implementation, maintenance, customization, and training, the cost of deploying maritime information solutions is high, which hinders the growth of the market. Most vendors provide on-premises maritime information solutions and as a result, ports need to govern all the costs, including infrastructure, maintenance, and training. Also, the ports that purchase maritime information software need trained IT professionals with appropriate skills and experience to manage the software. Moreover, to keep pace with the current market trends, the software needs to be upgraded regularly. therefore, such factors will increase the implementation and maintenance costs of this software. Hence, the high cost of implementation is anticipated to limit the growth of the global maritime information market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Maritime Information Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the maritime information market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the maritime information market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the maritime information market across Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of maritime information market vendors

Maritime Information Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,013.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.47 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key countries US, Japan, UK, Germany, and Greece Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Inmarsat Global Ltd., Intelsat US LLC, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maritec Solutions, Maxar Technologies Inc., Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., ORBCOMM Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Spire Global Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, Windward Ltd., Garmin Ltd, and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

