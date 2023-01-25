Maritime information market size to increase by USD 1,013.78 million; Europe to account for 43% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maritime Information Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 1,013.78 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 9.97%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Maritime Information Market 2023-2027

By region, the global maritime information market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe will account for 43% of market growth during the forecast period. Many enterprises operating in the region are adopting maritime information solutions to get a common view of maritime operations and improve their decision-making process. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the maritime information market in Europe. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The maritime information market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Elbit Systems Ltd. - The company offers maritime information products such as SABR GPS receivers, FALCON, and BAE SystemsDataRetain.

- The company offers maritime information products such as SABR GPS receivers, FALCON, and BAE SystemsDataRetain. Inmarsat Global Ltd. - The company offers maritime information products such as D- ID sonar, CHIRP sonar, and Garmin ClearVu.

- The company offers maritime information products such as D- sonar, CHIRP sonar, and Garmin ClearVu. Intelsat US LLC - The company offers maritime information products such as Inmarsat and GMDSS.

- The company offers maritime information products such as Inmarsat and GMDSS. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - The company offers maritime information products such as FlexMaritime.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the need to comply with strict regulations, rising demand for operational efficiency enhancement by machine learning and data science, and integration of AISs into maritime information solutions. However, the high cost of implementation is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is segmented into commercial and government. The commercial segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America . Europe held the largest share of the market in 2022.

