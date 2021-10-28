Maritime Information Market to grow by USD 719.51 Mn from 2020 to 2025 |Evolving Opportunities with Garmin Ltd. and Thales Group |17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the need to comply with strict regulations and rising demand for operational efficiency enhancement by machine learning and data science will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the high cost of implementation will restrict the market growth.

Company Profiles

The maritime information market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Garmin Ltd., Inmarsat Global Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., ORBCOMM Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Teledyne FLIR LLC, and Thales Group.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified as Commercial and Government.

By Application, the market is classified as MIA, MIP, VT, and AIS.

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe , North America , APAC, MEA, and South America.

Related Reports -

Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market -The maritime patrol aircraft market size is expected to grow by USD 5.06 billion, at a CAGR of 6.41%, between 2021 and 2025.Download a free sample now!

Maritime Security Market -The maritime security market has the potential to grow by USD 2.06 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.03% Download a free sample now!

Maritime Information Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 719.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.53 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Greece, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Garmin Ltd., Inmarsat Global Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., ORBCOMM Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Teledyne FLIR LLC, and Thales Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

