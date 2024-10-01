Maritime Magic 2024 presented by Curio Wellness: Celebrating 39 Years of Living Classrooms Impact with Our Communities in Baltimore and the National Capital Region
Oct 01, 2024, 13:34 ET
BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Classrooms Foundation is excited to announce the 36th Annual Maritime Magic presented by Curio Wellness, the best annual benefit on the Baltimore waterfront. This year's exciting event will take place on Friday, October 4th, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park in historic Fells Point, offering guests spectacular views of the Baltimore Harbor.
Headlining this year's event will be The Motet, delivering a night of live music under the stars. Guests will also enjoy delicious food and drinks from 50 of Baltimore's top restaurants, breweries, vineyards and caterers. Attendees are encouraged to dress in festive casual attire to enjoy this magical evening on the waterfront.
Proceeds from the event will directly support Living Classrooms Foundation's impactful programs in Baltimore and the National Capital Region, including hands-on education, workforce development, health & wellness, and community safety programs.
Maritime Magic is Baltimore's top waterfront benefit, celebrating and supporting the Living Classrooms Foundation. Maritime Magic features an impressive array of food and drinks from some of the city's top restaurants and caterers, with live performances by incredible musicians. Enjoy a night with harbor views at the historic Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park in Fells Point.
James Piper Bond, President & CEO of Living Classrooms, shares, "Maritime Magic is a really fun event with amazing food, beverages, and wonderful people. We're deeply grateful to all our supporters and sponsors for making this evening possible and helping Living Classrooms continue to serve and support our communities."
About Living Classrooms Foundation:
Living Classrooms Foundation is a nonprofit organization that disrupts the cycle of poverty in Baltimore and Washington, D.C. providing access to hands-on education, workforce development, health & wellness, and community safety programs, Living Classrooms transformative impact on the lives of children and adults.
For more information, visit livingclassrooms.org.
