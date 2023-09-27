MARITIME PARTNERS ANNOUNCES $600M AMENDED AND RESTATED WAREHOUSE FINANCING

News provided by

Maritime Partners

27 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maritime Partners, LLC ("Maritime Partners") has announced the successful closing of a $600-million warehouse facility between several special-purpose, wholly-owned subsidiaries of one of its managed funds and a syndicate of lenders led by ATLAS Securitized Products Holdings, L.P. ("ATLAS SP").

Proceeds of the warehouse facility have been used to pay off other existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

"Maritime Partners' new $600-million warehouse line of credit is an important step in the growth and institutionalization of our platform," said Bick Brooks, co-founder and CEO of Maritime Partners. 

The line of credit is Maritime Partners' latest deal with ATLAS SP as well as its third financing closed in the last four months. Together, Maritime Partners and ATLAS SP have raised nearly $1.2 billion in financing year to date, with ATLAS SP serving as underwriter.

"This deal significantly increases our borrowing capacity and demonstrates our best-in-class access to capital with our long-time partner ATLAS SP, along with our two new lenders, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America," Brooks said.

Maritime Partners continues to grow and evolve, setting itself apart as the premier provider of maritime financing solutions, primarily focused on Jones Act Marine vessels.

ABOUT MARITIME PARTNERS

Maritime Partners, LLC is a leading provider of maritime financing solutions, specializing in vessels that are used in the domestic Jones Act trade.  With a managed fleet of approximately 1,850 vessels in service, we offer tailored leasing services to operators across the full spectrum of credit quality. A privately held company founded in 2015, Maritime Partners, LLC provides the assets that transport the commodities that represent the primary building blocks of the domestic economy, including agricultural products, chemicals, aggregates, crude oil, and refined petroleum products. Our management team leverages more than 50 years of operational experience in chartering, asset management, shipbuilding, and financing across all marine asset classes. To learn more about Maritime Partners, LLC please visit www.maritimepartnersllc.com.

CONTACT:
James Canafax
Maritime Partners, LLC
[email protected]
(504) 264-5870

SOURCE Maritime Partners

Also from this source

FUND MANAGED BY MARITIME PARTNERS ACQUIRES U.S. MARINE MANAGEMENT

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.