Maritime Partners Named "Marine Money" 2021 Preferred Equity Deal of the Year.

METAIRIE, La., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maritime Partners is proud to be named Marine Money 2021 Preferred Equity Deal of the Year. For its quarterly issue, Marine Money evaluated an extraordinary number of outstanding transactions, before ultimately awarding to Maritime Partners for a deal they considered "artful."

When asked about the annual awards, Marine Money President Matt McCleery said, "Marine Money's Deal of the Year awards recognize the global bankers, financial advisors, and legal teams who execute transactions that we believe are exceptional. Our criteria for selection include value creation for stakeholders, creativity, overcoming execution challenges and innovation." In what market experts consider "the first of its kind," the "triple-handed transaction" included Maritime Partners, e1 Marine, and Ardmore Shipping for the issuance of $40 Million 8.5% Series A Perpetual Preferred Shares.