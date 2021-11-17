Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market to grow by USD 5.06 bn|Evolving Opportunities with Airbus SE & BAE Systems Plc |17000+ Technavio Reports

The maritime patrol aircraft market covers the following areas:

The maritime patrol aircraft market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The growing marine threats are projected to significantly support market growth during the forecast period. However, the growing adoption of strategic bombers in maritime patrol will hamper the market.

Technavio analyzes the market by Type (maritime patrol fixed-wing aircraft and maritime patrol rotorcraft) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

42% of the maritime patrol aircraft market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for maritime patrol aircraft in APAC. The maritime patrol aircraft market share growth by the maritime patrol fixed-wing aircraft segment will be significant. From the maritime patrol aircraft market segmentation insights, players can achieve maximum market response by understanding the target consumers.

Airbus SE

BAE Systems Plc

Embraer SA

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Leonardo Spa

Lockheed Martin Corp.

RUAG Group

Saab AB

Thales Group

The Boeing Co.

Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.06 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 9.00 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Embraer SA, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., RUAG Group, Saab AB, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

