Maritime Security Market size is set to grow by USD 3.62 billion from 2024-2028, Growing marine threats boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global maritime security market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.62 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 3.2% during the forecast period. Growing marine threats is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in number of new harbors. However, high installation cost of maritime security systems poses a challenge. Key market players include Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., HENSOLDT AG, Honeywell International Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., MIND TECHNOLOGY INC., Northrop Grumman Corp., RTX Corp., Saab AB, Safran SA, Sonardyne International Ltd., SPX Technologies Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Terma AS, Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc.

Maritime Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3629.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., HENSOLDT AG, Honeywell International Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., MIND TECHNOLOGY INC., Northrop Grumman Corp., RTX Corp., Saab AB, Safran SA, Sonardyne International Ltd., SPX Technologies Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Terma AS, Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

Market Driver

The economic growth of nations relies significantly on the development and maintenance of harbors. In response to increasing public demand, countries like India, France, and Sri Lanka are investing in new harbor construction. These new harbors will enhance international trade by improving ships' access to ports. This investment in infrastructure will stimulate maritime trade through increased shipping activity, leading to a heightened need for advanced maritime security systems during the forecast period. Consequently, the maritime security market is poised for robust growth.

The Maritime Security Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing threats to maritime trade and transportation. Key trends include the deployment of warships for coastal surveillance and protection against pirate attacks, terrorism, and illegal activities. Seaports and port infrastructure are prioritizing security measures, incorporating advanced technologies such as custom electronics, multisensor cameras, and surveillance towers. Illegal immigration, smuggling, and global freight transportation are major concerns, leading to the adoption of proactive procedures and inspections. Vessel security is a top priority, with the use of screening, drone surveillance, and cybersecurity systems. Other technologies like fisheye, thermal, and wide-angle cameras are essential for monitoring and inspection. The Indian Navy's INS Imphal, along with submarines, destroyers, frigates, oilers, submarine tenders, and amphibious transports, are crucial for maintaining situational awareness and addressing potential threats. The market for maritime security is continually evolving to address unauthorized activities, security breaches, armed robbery, and transnational crime.

Market Challenges

Maritime security is a crucial aspect of the shipping industry, addressing risks such as piracy, mechanical failure, adverse weather conditions, and navigational errors. However, the implementation and maintenance of maritime security technologies come with significant expenses. High initial investments are required for equipment acquisition, software licensing, and personnel training. On-premises solutions necessitate port responsibility for infrastructure, maintenance, and upgrades. Periodic software upgrades and the shortage of skilled professionals further increase costs. These factors may hinder market growth, despite the potential benefits of advanced maritime security technologies.

The Maritime Security Market faces numerous challenges in ensuring vessel security and coastal surveillance. These include terrorism, illegal trafficking, illegal fishing, and transnational crime. To address these threats, advanced technologies such as fisheye, thermal, and wide-angle cameras are used for monitoring and inspection. Vessels like destroyers, frigates, oilers, submarine tenders, and amphibious transports are employed for proactive procedures. Combat management systems, imagery data, and satellite tracking help enhance situational awareness. However, potential threats also include cybersecurity risks and unauthorized activities. Geopolitical tensions, refugee movements, and irregular crossings in areas like the central Mediterranean add to the complexity. Resource limitations and coastal infrastructure security are also concerns. Solutions include drone surveillance, coastal radar stations, and security fencing with antennae for effective communication and response.

Segment Overview

This maritime security market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Deepwater security

1.2 Perimeter security Technology 2.1 Surveillance and tracking

2.2 Screening and scanning

2.3 Communications

2.4 Other systems Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Deepwater security- The maritime security market is experiencing growth due to the vast expanse of oceans and seas, which cover over 70% of the earth's surface and serve as battlegrounds for many countries. Defense authorities prioritize enhancing their mid-sea attack and maritime border defense capabilities by investing in maritime security systems. The South China Sea's territorial disputes have heightened safety concerns for neighboring countries like Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, and Singapore, leading to an increase in their naval presence. This trend is anticipated to boost the demand for deepwater security solutions. Additionally, the protection of maritime resources from advanced threats necessitates the adoption of maritime security solutions by both governments and private organizations. However, the intricacy and scale of maritime infrastructure have grown significantly with the widespread adoption of advanced solutions. As a result, end-users face challenges in managing these systems. Furthermore, the high cost of implementation, reluctance to adopt new technologies, and stringent regulations pose barriers to market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Maritime Security Market encompasses a range of solutions designed to protect warships, maritime trade, seaports, and port infrastructure from various threats. These include illegal immigration, smuggling, pirate attacks, and illegal fishing. Global freight and transportation rely heavily on maritime security to ensure the safe and efficient movement of goods. Port security is a critical component, utilizing custom electronics such as multisensor cameras and surveillance towers for monitoring and inspection. Proactive procedures, drone surveillance, and coastal situational awareness are essential for preventing potential threats and unauthorized activities. Other technologies like screening equipment and vessel security systems are also crucial in maintaining security. The market continues to evolve with innovations in surveillance, inspection, and monitoring technologies to address the ever-evolving maritime security landscape.

Market Research Overview

The Maritime Security market encompasses various aspects of securing maritime trade, seaports, and coastal areas against a range of threats. These include pirate attacks, illegal immigration, smuggling, terrorism, and transnational crime. Warships such as destroyers, frigates, and submarines play a crucial role in securing maritime routes and deterring potential threats. Seaports and port infrastructure require advanced security measures like custom electronics, multisensor cameras, surveillance towers, and cybersecurity systems to ensure the safety of global freight and transportation. Coastal surveillance using fisheye, thermal, and wide-angle cameras, radar systems, satellite tracking, and vessel tracking help maintain situational awareness and prevent unauthorized activities. Proactive procedures like drone surveillance, inspections, and screening are essential for addressing potential threats and security breaches. Geopolitical tensions, resource limitations, and irregular crossings in areas like the central Mediterranean add complexity to maritime security challenges. Coastal infrastructure, including security fencing and antennae, also requires protection against armed robbery and cybersecurity risks.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Deepwater Security



Perimeter Security

Technology

Surveillance And Tracking



Screening And Scanning



Communications



Other Systems

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

