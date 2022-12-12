Maritime security market size to increase by USD 3,702.13 million: 35% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The maritime security market by type, technology, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% and register an incremental growth of USD 3,702.13 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Based on region, the global maritime security market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Government and private organizations are adopting maritime security solutions due to factors such as the growing need to protect maritime resources from advanced security threats.

The maritime security market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Airbus Group SE: The company offers maritime security through cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, public safety, and crisis management under maritime digital connectivity.

BAE Systems Plc: The company offers Panoramic Area Surveillance System (PASS), which combines surveillance and data fusion technologies.

Elbit Systems Ltd.: The company offers maritime security through Elbit Systems Electro-optics naval sensors and systems and highly advanced coastal security systems.

HENSOLDT AG: The company offers a maritime security solution named Multifunctional Self Protection System MUSS 2.0 with non-pilot mode flights, open source intelligence, and final focus metrology.

Honeywell International Inc.: The company offers maritime security with a waterside radar system that provides situational awareness of the waterways.

The company offers maritime security with a waterside radar system that provides situational awareness of the waterways. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

MIND TECHNOLOGY INC.

The market is driven by factors such as the growing marine threats, expansion of the Chinese naval fleet in critical regions, and increased maritime traffic in the Arctic Ocean. However, maritime issues arising due to Brexit are hindering the market growth.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Based on type, the market is segmented into deepwater security and perimeter security. The deepwater security segment will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Maritime Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 175 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,702.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.63 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled Airbus Group SE, BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., HENSOLDT AG, Honeywell International Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., MIND TECHNOLOGY INC., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Safran SA, Sonardyne International Ltd., SPX Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Terma AS, Thales, The Boeing Co., and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

