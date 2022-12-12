Maritime security market size to increase by USD 3,702.13 million: 35% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

Dec 12, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The maritime security market by type, technology, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% and register an incremental growth of USD 3,702.13 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.
Regional analysis
Based on region, the global maritime security market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Government and private organizations are adopting maritime security solutions due to factors such as the growing need to protect maritime resources from advanced security threats.
Company profiles
The maritime security market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- Airbus Group SE: The company offers maritime security through cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, public safety, and crisis management under maritime digital connectivity.
- BAE Systems Plc: The company offers Panoramic Area Surveillance System (PASS), which combines surveillance and data fusion technologies.
- Elbit Systems Ltd.: The company offers maritime security through Elbit Systems Electro-optics naval sensors and systems and highly advanced coastal security systems.
- HENSOLDT AG: The company offers a maritime security solution named Multifunctional Self Protection System MUSS 2.0 with non-pilot mode flights, open source intelligence, and final focus metrology.
- Honeywell International Inc.: The company offers maritime security with a waterside radar system that provides situational awareness of the waterways.
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- MIND TECHNOLOGY INC.
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the growing marine threats, expansion of the Chinese naval fleet in critical regions, and increased maritime traffic in the Arctic Ocean. However, maritime issues arising due to Brexit are hindering the market growth.
Competitive analysis
Market segmentation
- Based on type, the market is segmented into deepwater security and perimeter security. The deepwater security segment will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.
- Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in the maritime security market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the maritime security market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the maritime security market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the maritime security market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of maritime security market vendors
|
Maritime Security Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
175
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 3,702.13 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
2.63
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Companies profiled
|
Airbus Group SE, BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., HENSOLDT AG, Honeywell International Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., MIND TECHNOLOGY INC., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Safran SA, Sonardyne International Ltd., SPX Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Terma AS, Thales, The Boeing Co., and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
