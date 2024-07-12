Maritime Surveillance Market size is set to grow by USD 1.48 billion from 2023-2027, Growing marine threats boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global maritime surveillance market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.48 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period. Growing marine threats is driving market growth, with a trend towards expansion of chinese naval fleet in critical regions. However, high installation cost of maritime surveillance systems poses a challenge. Key market players include Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., HENSOLDT AG, Honeywell International Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., MIND TECHNOLOGY INC., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Safran SA, Sonardyne International Ltd., SRT Marine Systems Plc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Terma AS, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co..

Maritime Surveillance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.94 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., HENSOLDT AG, Honeywell International Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., MIND TECHNOLOGY INC., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Safran SA, Sonardyne International Ltd., SRT Marine Systems Plc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Terma AS, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.

Market Driver

China's commitment to expanding its naval fleet, as declared by its President in 2012 with the aim of making China a maritime superpower, has led to heightened surveillance activities in critical regions, such as the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean. This expansion has raised concerns for neighboring countries like India, resulting in increased naval presence and monitoring through mission-based deployments. The People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is now a significant focus for global maritime surveillance, with advanced technologies like satellite communication systems, underwater surveillance, and real-time onshore surveillance being employed to detect potential threats, including piracy, sabotage, and unlawful acts. This geopolitical tension, coupled with trade restrictions, raw material shortages, and labor shortages, is expected to fuel the growth of the global maritime surveillance market, with a focus on advanced technologies, such as digital communication systems, crew changes, and equipment shortages, during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing presence of commercial fishing vessels, cruise ships, and passenger vessels in international waters necessitates the need for robust maritime surveillance systems to ensure safety and security.

Market Challenges

Maritime surveillance plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of global sea trade by mitigating various operational risks. These risks include mechanical failures, adverse weather conditions, piracy attacks, capsizing, navigational errors, and adverse sea conditions. Maritime surveillance technologies, such as radar, sonar, and live video streaming, enable effective communication between maritime authorities, major ports, and waterways. They also facilitate incident management, maritime safety standards, and detection of illegal activities. Elbit Systems Sweden offers combat management systems and underwater detection systems to enhance maritime situational awareness. However, the high costs of repairing, maintaining, and upgrading these systems may deter small ports and harbors from investing in them. Maritime terrorism, attacks on vessels, and criminal activities further necessitate advanced surveillance systems. Multi-purpose vessels (MPV), coastguard, navy, and law enforcement processes also benefit from these technologies. Additionally, sensors and tracking software aid in monitoring animal life and artificial structures.

Segment Overview

This maritime surveillance market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Component 1.1 Sensors

1.2 Radar

1.3 AIS receiver

1.4 Software and others End-user 2.1 Defense

2.2 Customs

2.3 Fisheries

2.4 Intelligence

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Sensors- Maritime safety is a paramount concern for ports and coastal regions, necessitating the deployment of advanced surveillance technologies to counteract maritime threats such as piracy, sabotage, and unlawful acts. Coast guard and sea marshal patrols employ semaphore techniques and technological proliferation, including radio communication systems and satellite communication systems, to ensure real-time onshore surveillance and underwater surveillance. Maritime transport, international trade, and commercial fishing are significantly impacted by trade restrictions, raw material shortages, ocean blank sailings, port closures, reduced working hours, equipment shortages, labor shortages, and transport capacity constraints. Digital technologies, including sensors, play a crucial role in maritime applications, providing almost lossless transmission, improved sensitivity during data capture, and continuous, real-time analysis. By integrating sensor data with structured analyses, maritime operators can make faster tactical decisions, incorporating environmental conditions into their operational plans, and ensuring the smooth flow of global trade, passengers, and cargo on ships and planes.

Research Analysis

The Maritime Surveillance Market is a critical sector ensuring maritime safety and security, particularly in the context of international trade and the protection of people and businesses at sea. Coastal surveillance technologies play a pivotal role in detecting and deterring maritime threats, including piracy, sabotage, unlawful acts, maritime terrorism, and attacks on vessels. These threats endanger lives, disrupt international trade, and undermine economic stability. Ports serve as vital economic hubs, making their security a top priority. Maritime surveillance technologies enable real-time data collection and analysis, enhancing situational awareness and enabling swift responses to potential threats. Advanced systems employ AI and machine learning to identify patterns and anomalies, reducing false alarms and improving overall efficiency. The sea remains a vast and dynamic environment, necessitating robust maritime surveillance solutions to safeguard against criminal activities and ensure the safety of all those who rely on the sea for their livelihoods and commerce.

Market Research Overview

Maritime surveillance is a critical aspect of ensuring maritime safety and security. With the increasing importance of international trade by sea, ports have become prime targets for unlawful acts such as piracy, sabotage, and maritime terrorism. Coastal surveillance technologies, including semaphore techniques, radio communication systems, and satellite communication systems, play a vital role in real-time onshore surveillance and underwater surveillance. Maritime threats pose significant challenges to maritime transport, trade flows, and commercial fishing. Coast guards, sea marshals, and other maritime authorities employ advanced technologies like radar, sonar, and AI to enhance situational awareness and detect incidents. Digitalization, including the use of AI, blockchain, IoT, and automation, is transforming maritime management, from shipping logistics to marine management software and inventory data. Effective information sharing and communication are essential to mitigating risks, managing labor and equipment shortages, and addressing transport capacity constraints. Major ports and waterways require continuous surveillance to prevent incidents, manage traffic, and ensure maritime safety standards. Maritime rescue coordination and incident management are crucial in ensuring the safety of passengers, crew changes, and seafarers' employment contracts. Maritime surveillance systems must address obstacles like closed borders, airport security, and communication with ships and planes. The integration of digital technologies and advanced detection techniques can help reduce the time and money spent on maritime transport while minimizing the environmental impact on marine industries.

