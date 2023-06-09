Maritime Surveillance Market size to grow by USD 1,476.9 million from 2022 to 2027; Increasing Demand for Maritime Security Drives Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The maritime surveillance market is estimated to grow by USD 1,476.9 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 33% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US is a major market for marine surveillance in the region. This growth can be attributed to the growth of the marine surveillance market is the large number of Americans participating in water-related recreational activities. Additionally, the growth of the marine surveillance market is the large number of Americans participating in water-related recreational activities. Hence, the growing demands for maritime security in the United States are expected to boost the demand for marine surveillance during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Maritime Surveillance Market 2023-2027

Maritime Surveillance Market - Vendor Landscape

The maritime surveillance market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Maritime Surveillance Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

Key Drivers boosting the market growth

The growing marine threats are the major factor that drives the global maritime surveillance market growth.

In national security, territorial integrity, global trade, immigration, and migration, maritime borders play an important role. Patrolling territorial water areas with state-of-the-art flying platforms is of increasing importance, for many countries with long coastlines.

For example, the oil rigs in the Gulf of Guinea in western Africa are highly vulnerable to the threat of piracy.

in western are highly vulnerable to the threat of piracy. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges hindering the market growth

The issues related to privacy can challenge the growth of the maritime surveillance market growth.

In order to prevent and detect crime, but its use can lead to privacy concerns, ocean surveillance is used. Public surveillance systems may cover private areas such as homes and offices without the owner's consent, which leads to an invasion of privacy.

People's privacy is a fundamental right and the use of surveillance systems can violate it, which results in the line between legitimate surveillance and intrusion blurs.

Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

The expansion of the Chinese naval fleet in critical regions is an emerging trend fueling the global maritime surveillance market growth.

As the Chinese president announced in 2012 that China would become a maritime power, China has focused on expanding its naval fleet.

would become a maritime power, has focused on expanding its naval fleet. Furthermore, the expansion of China's naval fleet has emboldened the country to assert dominance in key regions such as the disputed South China Sea and the Indian Ocean.

naval fleet has emboldened the country to assert dominance in key regions such as the disputed South China Sea and the Indian Ocean. Hence, such trends influence the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The maritime surveillance market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., HENSOLDT AG, Honeywell International Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., MIND TECHNOLOGY INC., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Safran SA, Sonardyne International Ltd., SRT Marine Systems Plc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Terma AS, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Maritime Surveillance Market - Market Segmentation

This maritime surveillance market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (sensors, radar, AIS receiver, and software and others), end-user (defense, customs, fisheries, intelligence, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the sensors segment is significant during the forecast period. Sensors are used in a wide range of maritime applications including hydraulic cylinder position measurement, marine machinery condition monitoring, crane and deck hoist load measurement, and tank pressure measurement. Some major benefits of sensors include near-lossless transmission, increased sensitivity during data collection, and continuous real-time analysis. Hence, such factors are expected to have a positive impact on the sensors segment of the maritime surveillance market during the forecast period.

Maritime Surveillance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,476.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.94 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., HENSOLDT AG, Honeywell International Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., MIND TECHNOLOGY INC., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Safran SA, Sonardyne International Ltd., SRT Marine Systems Plc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Terma AS, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global maritime surveillance market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global maritime surveillance market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global maritime surveillance market 2022 - 2027

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size (value) – Data Table on Global maritime surveillance market 2022 - 2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size (volume) – Data Table on Global maritime surveillance market 2022 - 2027 ($ million)

5.2 Global maritime surveillance market by Segment – Historic Analysis 2022 - 2027

Exhibit 25: Historic Market Size (value) - Data Table on Global maritime surveillance market Segment 2022 - 2027 ($ million)

6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 26: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

6.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 27: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

6.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 28: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

6.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 29: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

6.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 30: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

6.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 31: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

6.7 Market condition

Exhibit 32: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 33: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 35: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Comparison by Component

7.3 Sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Radar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Radar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Radar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Radar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Radar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 AIS receiver - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 45: Chart on AIS receiver - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on AIS receiver - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on AIS receiver - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on AIS receiver - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Software and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 49: Chart on Software and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Software and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Chart on Software and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Software and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 53: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

8.3 Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Customs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Customs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Customs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Customs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Customs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Fisheries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Fisheries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Fisheries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Fisheries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Fisheries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 Intelligence - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Intelligence - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Intelligence - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Intelligence - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Intelligence - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 79: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 81: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 82: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

10.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 84: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 85: Data Table on Geographic comparison

10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 86: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 90: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 94: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 98: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 102: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 106: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 109: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 110: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 114: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 117: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 118: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 119: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 121: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 122: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 123: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 124: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 125: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 126: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 127: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 128: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 129: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

12.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 130: Overview on factors of disruption

12.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 131: Impact of key risks on business

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 132: Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 133: Matrix on vendor position and classification

13.3 Airbus SE

Exhibit 134: Airbus SE - Overview



Exhibit 135: Airbus SE - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Airbus SE - Key news



Exhibit 137: Airbus SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Airbus SE - Segment focus

13.4 BAE Systems Plc

Exhibit 139: BAE Systems Plc - Overview



Exhibit 140: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 141: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus

13.5 Elbit Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

13.6 HENSOLDT AG

Exhibit 146: HENSOLDT AG - Overview



Exhibit 147: HENSOLDT AG - Business segments



Exhibit 148: HENSOLDT AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: HENSOLDT AG - Segment focus

13.7 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 150: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

13.8 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Exhibit 155: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Overview



Exhibit 156: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Key news



Exhibit 158: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Segment focus

13.9 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 160: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 163: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

13.10 Lockheed Martin Corp.

Exhibit 165: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 168: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus

13.11 MIND TECHNOLOGY INC.

Exhibit 170: MIND TECHNOLOGY INC. - Overview



Exhibit 171: MIND TECHNOLOGY INC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: MIND TECHNOLOGY INC. - Key offerings

13.12 Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.

Exhibit 173: Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 176: Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. - Segment focus

13.13 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 178: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 179: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 180: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 181: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

13.14 Saab AB

Exhibit 183: Saab AB - Overview



Exhibit 184: Saab AB - Business segments



Exhibit 185: Saab AB - Key news



Exhibit 186: Saab AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 187: Saab AB - Segment focus

13.15 Safran SA

Exhibit 188: Safran SA - Overview



Exhibit 189: Safran SA - Business segments



Exhibit 190: Safran SA - Key news



Exhibit 191: Safran SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 192: Safran SA - Segment focus

13.16 Terma AS

Exhibit 193: Terma AS - Overview



Exhibit 194: Terma AS - Business segments



Exhibit 195: Terma AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 196: Terma AS - Segment focus

13.17 Thales Group

Exhibit 197: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 198: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 199: Thales Group - Key news



Exhibit 200: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 201: Thales Group - Segment focus

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 202: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 203: Exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 204: Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 205: Research methodology



Exhibit 206: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 207: Information sources

14.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 208: List of abbreviations

