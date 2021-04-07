Maritime Transportation System ISAC (MTS-ISAC) Expanding Automated Threat Sharing Capabilities with Cyware Partnership

NEW YORK and WILMINGTON, Del., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyware , the industry's only Virtual Cyber Fusion Platform provider, today announced a partnership with the Maritime Transportation System Information Sharing and Analysis Center ( MTS-ISAC ) to enhance the maritime community's ability to collect and share threat intelligence in a timely manner. As part of the partnership, Cyware will enable MTS-ISAC's community to run more efficient end-to-end security automation, cybersecurity operations, threat hunting and incident response programs.

The MTS-ISAC is an information exchange built around a community-of-communities approach and has become the trusted entity for MTS stakeholders to report and share information and threat intelligence. The organization was founded in early 2020 with a mission to improve cyber risk management across the MTS community through collaboration around intelligence, identification, information protection, detection, response and recovery. MTS-ISAC has emerged as a trusted point of coordination for some of the most influential private and public sector stakeholders in the global maritime community, representing ports, terminal operators, vessel operators, cruise, classification societies, energy and government industry stakeholders.

"Cyware provides a unique offering that meets modern cybersecurity needs while also addressing the operational and workflow challenges that many of us in the maritime sector face," said Scott Dickerson, MTS-ISAC's Executive Director. "As the threat landscape continues to evolve, Cyware provides our community stakeholders with secure operations and opportunities for collaborative threat response. This empowers our community to adopt proven risk management strategies and improve the collective resilience across our sector."

"As threat activity has accelerated and evolved, MTS-ISAC stakeholders rely on shared threat intelligence to improve awareness and threat response," said David Cordell, CIO at the Port of New Orleans. "Having the capability offered through the MTS-ISAC from Cyware gives us an easy, visible way to share and collaborate across the MTS-ISAC community quickly and effectively around critical threats to ports, infrastructure and shipping. This gives each MTS-ISAC stakeholder a new level of shared situational awareness."

Cyware's Virtual Cyber Fusion Platform delivers next-generation security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) in tandem with automated threat intelligence, allowing organizations to more easily share threat data, break down information silos and collaborate on threat response. This unique combination results in greater visibility into an organization's security operations and allows for secure information sharing between Cyware's customers and partners, arming them with the data needed to address new threats in real-time.

"We are ecstatic to be collaborating with MTS-ISAC as it will allow us to expand our partnerships with leading maritime security experts and practitioners and maximize the impact we have across the industry," said Anuj Goel, CEO, Cyware. "In security, sharing information on emerging threats is paramount, and we are honored to help ISACs like MTS-ISAC collaborate on and leverage shared threat intelligence to fill the security gaps in their programs."

Cyware allows MTS-ISAC to collect and share security alerts on the changing threat landscape and intelligence around specific attacks in the maritime transportation industry. With Cyware's Situation Awareness Platform (CSAP) and Threat Intelligence Exchange (CTIX), MTS-ISAC members can also automatically share threat intelligence with each other, including indicators of compromise (IOCs), malware alerts, vulnerability advisories, security incidents, phishing, and spear phishing attacks among its global maritime community.

About Cyware

Cyware helps enterprise cybersecurity teams build platform-agnostic virtual cyber fusion centers. Cyware is transforming security operations by delivering the cybersecurity industry's only Virtual Cyber Fusion Center Platform with next-generation SOAR (security orchestration, automation, and response) technology. As a result, organizations can increase speed and accuracy while reducing costs and analyst burnout. Cyware's Virtual Cyber Fusion solutions make secure collaboration, information sharing, and enhanced threat visibility a reality for enterprises, sharing communities (ISAC/ISAO), MSSPs, and government agencies of all sizes and needs. https://cyware.com/

About MTS-ISAC

The Maritime Transportation System Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MTS-ISAC) promotes and facilitates maritime cybersecurity information sharing, awareness, training, and collaboration efforts between private and public sector stakeholders. The ISAC's mission is to effectively reduce cyber risk across the MTS ecosystem through improved identification, protection, detection, response, and recovery efforts. More information about the MTS-ISAC is available at https://www.mtsisac.org/

SOURCE Cyware

Related Links

https://cyware.com/

