Maritz Holdings Inc. Employees Notified of Data Security Incident

FENTON, Mo., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This news release is being issued to provide notice about a data security incident affecting certain employees and their spouses who are enrolled in Maritz Holdings Inc.'s ("Maritz") employer-sponsored health plan (the "Plan").

On March 8, 2021, Maritz discovered that on the same day, an email that included a file containing the personal information of certain of its employees and their spouses was inadvertently sent to other employees of Maritz. The information included in the incident related to the employees' enrollment in the Plan and included their name, address, date of birth, other work-related demographic information and certain health insurance identification numbers. In some instances, the information also included the name, date of birth and gender of the employee's spouse. The file did not include any Social Security Numbers, financial information, or medical information.

Upon discovery, Maritz immediately took steps mitigate the circumstances resulting from the incident. On the same day the incident occurred, the email was permanently deleted from Maritz's systems and Maritz took additional steps to ensure all unauthorized copies of the file were also deleted. The Plan has also implemented new email protocols to ensure the confidentiality of personal information it maintains and that an incident like this does not happen again. As a precaution, we recommend that all affected individuals take steps to protect their personal information and reduce the chances of identity theft, such as monitoring credit reports and reviewing their explanation of benefits statements for any unauthorized activity.

If anyone has questions or would like to learn additional information, please contact Steve Gallant at 636-827-4290 or email [email protected].

