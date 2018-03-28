Maritz Motivation Solutions Launches Cartwheel, New Creative Agency

"From its inception, Maritz has enjoyed an exceptional reputation for producing memorable and creative campaigns, events and promotions. Cartwheel continues our pursuit of innovation, combining our creative talents with our emphasis in behavioral science," said Steve Maritz, chairman of the Maritz companies.

"By building on our expertise in analytics, decision science and behavioral science, Maritz Motivation Solutions is in the midst of transforming our industry. Adding the creative expertise of Cartwheel takes our capabilities to another level, allowing us to add even more value for our clients," said Drew Carter, president of Maritz Motivation Solutions.

Cartwheel is led by managing director Nick Foppe, who joined the company in 2017 with more than 20 years of experience in advertising, marketing and branding. Cartwheel utilizes proprietary research based on behavioral and decision sciences while building creative concepts that influence consumers uniquely through loyalty, Foppe said.

"Agencies focused solely on creative will continue to struggle for relevance in the future. Today, clients in the digital space want measurement: analytics, insights and return on investment (ROI). Clients are looking for assurance that their marketing investment will be effective. Our skill in behavioral and decision sciences is what makes us unique," Foppe said.

Cartwheel offers comprehensive creative services, including those for loyalty and employee engagement programs, as well as advertising and branding, content strategy and other services, such as digital and social marketing plans. Data analytics and behavioral sciences serve as the underpinning for all of the agency's offerings.

Executive creative director Jay Moore has been with Maritz for eight years and leads the creative team. "Big data provides marketers with more information than they've ever had before. Our mission is to help marketers make sense of data analytics and provide behavioral insight to deploy creative for the greatest impact," Moore said.

Maritz Motivation Solutions helps companies drive growth by unlocking people potential through consumer loyalty, employee engagement and sales incentive programs. We believe that people are at the heart of any business's success. That's why we partner with Fortune 500 companies who are ready to discover the best approach to motivation: helping people define and become their best selves through their companies, careers, or favorite brands. Leveraging unsurpassed industry experience, decades of behavioral science research and a proprietary approach to data and decision sciences, Maritz can motivate human performance like no other company in the world. Today, more than 100 million people participate in client programs representing industries including hotels, airlines, pharmaceutical, automotive and financial services. For more information, visit www.maritzmotivation.com, subscribe to our blog, follow us on Twitter or call 1-877-4-Maritz (1-877-462-7489).

