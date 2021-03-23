Mariwalla Dermatology Now Offers Game-Changing Sofwave™ New Non-invasive Treatment for Fine Lines and Wrinkles

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavita Mariwalla, MD, FAAD, founder of Mariwalla Dermatology, is the FIRST physician in Long Island to offer Sofwave ultrasound. The latest FDA approved, clinically proven technology to hit the market to improve fine lines and wrinkles.

Developed by Sofwave Medical, the emerging leader of energy-based non-invasive aesthetic medical devices. Sofwave, a breakthrough non-surgical, non-invasive treatment for improving fine lines and wrinkles for the face, is helping patients of all skin types achieve real results.

"I believe my patients should look refreshed, not frozen. Sofwave is a breakthrough treatment that provides effective and safe results," states Dr. Mariwalla. "Sofwave can help my patients of all skin types achieve a significant level of improvement in facial lines and wrinkles as well as rebuild collagen, achieving ideal outcomes with minimal downtime in a single 30-45-minute treatment. It is a real game-changer," says Dr. Mariwalla.

About Mariwalla Dermatology

Mariwalla Dermatology's focus is the health of your skin. Located in West Islip, NY, they specialize in all skin types and treat both pediatric and adult patients. The full-time provider in the practice is Dr. Kavita Mariwalla, board-certified dermatologist for over 16 years, who graduated from Yale University undergraduate and Yale University School of Medicine. As the former Director of Cutaneous Oncology at the Beth Israel Cancer Center in Manhattan, Dr. Mariwalla specializes in skin cancer detection and treatment and is a fellowship-trained Mohs Surgeon by the American College of Mohs Surgery. She is also an expert in facial reconstruction, and a skilled surgeon, as well as thoughtful aesthetic clinician.

