Mariya Mazarati Joins GreenSlate as National Director of Client & Production Accountant Relations

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenSlate, the nationally acclaimed entertainment payroll and business services company, has hired Mariya Mazarati as National Director of Client & Production Accountant Relations.

As National Director of Client & Production Accountant Relations, Mazarati will serve as a resource and advisor to support client production needs for independents, studios, producers, and accountants, including facilitating requests for accounting staff.

Mazarati joins the team from Entertainment Partners with nearly a decade of film and television experience and has a highly successful track record in the industry. Prior to Entertainment Partners, Mazarati served as a Sales Operations Manager at Ease Entertainment Services and provided client service support at Cast & Crew Entertainment Services. "Mariya is a rare combination of one who deeply understands the inner workings of this business and the drive to get things done in the most efficient way possible. She is a perfect match for GreenSlate," said Julie Harris Walker, Senior Vice President - West Coast Operations.

In her new role, Mazarati will be based out of Los Angeles. "I am beyond excited to join GreenSlate and to become part of such an energetic, enthusiastic, and passionate team whose main goal is client satisfaction. GreenSlate is making a huge impact on our industry with their service and technology, and I cannot wait to be a part of their growth," said Mazarati.

About GreenSlate

GreenSlate advances the business of content production by seamlessly integrating people, processes, and technology to meet the essential business needs of content producers. GreenSlate supports global franchises, independent storytellers, and award-winning productions, with client projects including Oscar 2018's Best Supporting Actress Winner "I, Tonya," Oscar 2017's Best Picture Winner "Moonlight," TBS's "Search Party," 2019 Spirit Award winners "First Reformed," "You Were Never Really Here," and "Sorry to Bother You," as well as "Russian Doll," "Queen & Slim," and many more.

