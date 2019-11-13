Mark A. Hammer Selected to 2019 Super Lawyers®

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, Super Lawyers® publishes a list of top-rated attorneys in over 70 practice areas. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, Attorney Mark A. Hammer was recognized for his high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement in criminal defense. Hammer graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1986 and spent more than 13 years as an assistant prosecuting attorney before forming his own firm, which focuses exclusively on criminal defense.

Hammer's legal insight and professional experience help him obtain yearly Super Lawyers® recognition and his work history serves as a valuable asset when he represents clients. A top-rated criminal defense attorney in St. Louis, MO, Hammer defends those charged with federal crimes, theft, sex crimes, violent crimes, DUI/DWIs, white collar crimes, drug crimes, domestic violence, and juvenile offenses.

Hammer is licensed to practice in Missouri, Minnesota, Washington and California, as well as in District Courts across Missouri, Illinois, California, Indiana and Colorado. Additionally, Hammer is admitted to practice at the appellate level, in both the 8th and 9th Circuits of the U.S. Court of Appeals.

Recognition by Super Lawyers® is decided by a careful selection process, where an attorney's verdicts, settlements, representative clients, honors, awards, education, experience, and other outstanding achievements are considered. Only 5% of American attorneys are selected to Super Lawyers®.

