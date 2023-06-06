Mark A. Schwertfeger Named CFO of SG360°

WHEELING, Ill., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SG360°, an industry-leading provider of performance-driven direct marketing solutions, announced that effective immediately, Mark A. Schwertfeger has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He brings to the role over 20 years' experience as a finance executive, providing leadership and insight for both publicly held and private equity-owned companies.

Mark Schwertfeger, CFO, SG360°

Prior to joining SG360°, Mr. Schwertfeger spent most of his career with international manufacturer Briggs & Stratton, working his way up to Senior Vice President & CFO. He has extensive experience in setting strategies to improve competitive positioning and driving team performance improvement.

Mr. Schwertfeger is enthusiastic about SG360°'s strong position in the marketplace as well as the organization's unique core capabilities. He believes SG360°'s recent expansion of its value propositions and increase in service offerings provide "an exciting opportunity for a business that has so much talent and so much knowledge of the direct marketing industry."

Mr. Schwertfeger describes himself as an organizer-type personality who wants to ensure that all members of the organization, including the non-finance professionals, understand the business numbers and how they direct performance. He prides himself on being able to uniquely communicate the meaning of financial analysis in a way that drives teams to action. He is seen by his colleagues as a proven leader with above average work ethic and excellent people skills.

"As SG360° continues to innovate to meet the shifting requirements of the marketplace, Mark's skillset, vast experience and financial acumen will have an immediate, positive impact on the organization," says Ed Carroll, SG360° President & CEO. "I am looking forward to Mark's participation in our future growth."

About SG360°

Since 1956, SG360° has thrived by anticipating and addressing client needs in the ever-changing direct marketing sphere. By continually redefining what direct mail is and what it can do, they have become an industry-leading provider of omnichannel direct marketing solutions. SG360°'s dedication to quality is regularly reflected in the multiple industry awards they receive annually.

