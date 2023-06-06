Mark A. Schwertfeger Named CFO of SG360°

News provided by

SG360°

06 Jun, 2023, 08:44 ET

WHEELING, Ill., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SG360°, an industry-leading provider of performance-driven direct marketing solutions, announced that effective immediately, Mark A. Schwertfeger has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He brings to the role over 20 years' experience as a finance executive, providing leadership and insight for both publicly held and private equity-owned companies.

Continue Reading
Mark Schwertfeger, CFO, SG360°
Mark Schwertfeger, CFO, SG360°

Prior to joining SG360°, Mr. Schwertfeger spent most of his career with international manufacturer Briggs & Stratton, working his way up to Senior Vice President & CFO. He has extensive experience in setting strategies to improve competitive positioning and driving team performance improvement.

Mr. Schwertfeger is enthusiastic about SG360°'s strong position in the marketplace as well as the organization's unique core capabilities. He believes SG360°'s recent expansion of its value propositions and increase in service offerings provide "an exciting opportunity for a business that has so much talent and so much knowledge of the direct marketing industry."

Mr. Schwertfeger describes himself as an organizer-type personality who wants to ensure that all members of the organization, including the non-finance professionals, understand the business numbers and how they direct performance. He prides himself on being able to uniquely communicate the meaning of financial analysis in a way that drives teams to action. He is seen by his colleagues as a proven leader with above average work ethic and excellent people skills.

"As SG360° continues to innovate to meet the shifting requirements of the marketplace, Mark's skillset, vast experience and financial acumen will have an immediate, positive impact on the organization," says Ed Carroll, SG360° President & CEO. "I am looking forward to Mark's participation in our future growth."

About SG360°

Since 1956, SG360° has thrived by anticipating and addressing client needs in the ever-changing direct marketing sphere. By continually redefining what direct mail is and what it can do, they have become an industry-leading provider of omnichannel direct marketing solutions. SG360°'s dedication to quality is regularly reflected in the multiple industry awards they receive annually.

Melanie De Caprio
SG360°
312-388-4894
[email protected] 

SOURCE SG360°

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.