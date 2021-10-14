Mark Adams of Cox Named Member of the Year at SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® Awards Ceremony

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Adams, director, OSP Engineering & Architectures for Cox Communications, has been named Member of the Year by The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a CableLabs® subsidiary, at the Industry Recognition Ceremony held virtually during SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2021.

During the high-energy ceremony, SCTE acknowledged several industry leaders for their contributions, including Dr. Yasser Syed, Distinguished Engineer at Comcast, with the Excellence in Standards Award; Patricio Latini, regional vice president CALA, Casa Systems, with the International Engineering Professional Award; Joe Guariglia, vice president of Service Assurance at Comcast, was named a Senior Member; and Bronson Beisel, senior learning advisor at Cox, with the Excellence in Learning & Development Award. Keith Hayes, chief executive officer at IMMCO, was named to the SCTE Hall of Fame.

"As an industry, we are fortunate to have such exemplary leaders working every day to advance our industry," said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE. "We felt it was particularly important to celebrate how our industry has persevered and excelled over the past year and a half. I am thrilled to be able to collaborate with the caliber of experts that are a part of our cable and telecommunications community. We continue to expand the knowledge and skills of our members and to execute on new technologies for our customers and partners due, in no small part, to the people we recognize this year."

As Member of the Year, Mark Adams was noted for championing SCTE on the national and local levels, as well as being an active supporter of his Chattahoochee Chapter. Mark stands out for readily providing feedback that has helped to improve the SCTE website, its courses, and its chapter offerings and for taking the lead on SCTE's Bylaws Taskforce.

Dr. Yasser Syed has been active in the work of the DVS Subcommittee for more than 10 years. He has also chaired the MPEG DASH and Advanced Transport working group since 2016 and co-chaired the NextGen Technologies Ad Hoc Group.

Induction into the SCTE Hall of Fame requires over 20 years of industry service. Keith Hayes has been helping the industry capitalize on the latest technologies – with Adelphia and Charter, with Broadband Advisors Group, and now with IMMCO – for decades. He served two terms as Chairman of the Board and was the founding president of the SCTE Foundation. He was honored as Member of the Year in 1998 and received the SCTE Personal Achievement Award in 2000, as well as the Star of Integrity Award in 2005.

For almost 25 years with Cablevision Argentina, Motorola and Arris, Intraway and now Casa Systems, Patricio Latini has led the way for better broadband, especially in Latin America.

Along with being a mentor and advocate for the industry, Bronson Beisel piloted a program that focused on technical skills that would help the organization realize its objective of creating and supporting Cox's systems and tools.

During the ceremony, the industry also recognized the achievements of two leaders whose awards were previously announced: Rama Assaf-Smith, senior director Engineering Operations at Comcast, was awarded the Wilt J. Hildenbrand Jr. Rising Leader Award, and Patricia Martin, senior vice president of the Integration Management Office at Cox Communications, received the Women in Technology Award.

Later in the day, SCTE presented the 2020 Chapter Awards in acknowledgment of the progress and contributions of these SCTE Chapters:

Compliance Award: Chattahoochee Chapter

Membership Award: Chattahoochee Chapter

Striving for Excellence Award: Rocky Mountain Chapter

Training & Development Award: Rocky Mountain Chapter

Most Improved Compliance: Great Valleys Chapter

Most Improved Striving for Excellence: Cactus Chapter

Most Improved Membership: Chattahoochee Chapter

Most Improved Training & Development: Snake River Chapter

Most Improved Chapter of the Year: Cactus Chapter

Chapter of the Year

First Place: Rocky Mountain Chapter



Second Place: Chattahoochee Chapter



Third Place: Piedmont Chapter



Fourth Place: Buckeye State Chapter



Fifth Place: Green Mountain Chapter



Sixth Place: Cactus Chapter



Seventh Place: Penn-Ohio Chapter



Eighth Place: New England Chapter

Chapter Leader of the Year:

Kim Strand , Rocky Mountain Chapter

, Rocky Mountain Chapter

Alan Kolad , Greater Chicago Chapter

, Greater Chicago Chapter Chapter Innovation Award: Rocky Mountain Chapter

SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2022 will be held in Philadelphia, September 19–22, where David N. Watson, president and chief executive officer, Comcast Cable Communications, will serve as show chair.

To discover how SCTE is envisioning the future of connectivity, today, visit scte.org. Learn about how CableLabs is inventing the future at cablelabs.com.

SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo®

The largest cable industry event in the Americas, SCTE Cable-Tec Expo is known across the industry and beyond as the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation and deal making within the broadband telecommunications sector. No other industry event brings together content and service providers, technology and association partners, industry experts and innovators at every level to learn, network and shape the future of connectivity. More information at expo.scte.org.

About SCTE

SCTE is envisioning the future of connectivity, today. Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunications industry for more than five decades. As a not for profit, member organization, SCTE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. SCTE is the force behind the annual SCTE Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas. SCTE is a subsidiary of CableLabs®. More at www.scte.org.

About CableLabs®

As the leading innovation and R&D lab for the cable industry, CableLabs creates global impact through its member companies around the world and its subsidiaries, Kyrio and SCTE. With a state-of-the-art research and innovation facility and collaborative ecosystem with thousands of vendors, CableLabs delivers impactful network technologies for the entire industry. For more information, visit cablelabs.com.

SOURCE Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)

Related Links

http://www.scte.org

