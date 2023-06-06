Mark Alley appointed as President of Cipher Surgical Inc.

CHANTILLY, Va., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As US President of Cipher Surgical Inc. Mark will be responsible for all aspects of US Operations.

A proven global executive leader with extensive experience building and developing teams that consistently exceed revenue goals, Mark has a passion for assessing sales performance and leading teams thru rapid growth.

Mark Alley Headshot

Mr Alley most recently served as Vice President of Sales at Medtronic. He started his professional career at Black and Decker and subsequently also held various leadership roles at Boston Scientific, Johnson and Johnson, Spirox, Entellus Medical, Stryker, Levita Magnetics and Intersect ENT.

"We are delighted to have attracted such a high calibre executive in Mark to manage our US operations" said Andrew Newell, Cipher Surgical's CEO "At this point in the OpClear's development towards adoption as a new gold standard in laparoscopic lens clearing, we are experiencing significant interest in the OpClear from the US surgical community. Mark's management and commercial expertise and experience in surgical devices will be essential to drive sales of the OpClear through our direct sales team and 3rd parties, to fully utilise our operational partnership with MSI out of Chantilly and to develop strategic alliances."  

About Cipher Surgical

Cipher Surgical is a British company established in 2010 with the goal of improving the efficiency and safety of minimally invasive surgery through the development and commercialisation of products that maintain uncompromised surgical vision.

The OpClear® platform, launched in 2013, protects the laparoscope's lens from condensation and particulates through an intelligent CO2 flow at its tip and removes visual obstructions with an on demand CO2 and saline lens wash, allowing procedures to continue with minimal disruption.

Cipher Surgical is focused on research and development, investing 35% of expenditure annually. Projects include clinical research to validate the impact of the OpClear platform on patient outcomes. This work enables physicians and hospitals to make evidence-based decisions.

Their goal is to make in-situ lens cleaning the standard of care by scientifically demonstrating its true value to healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, visit www.ciphersurgical.com.

