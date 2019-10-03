Mark Ambor Adds Color to the Music Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Music newcomer, Mark Ambor, released his debut EP titled, Colorful. Carefully crafted in his basement this summer, Ambor wrote, produced, and sang what would become an honest and open-ended statement on the fluctuating emotions we all face. This debut project has caught the attention of record labels, signed artists, and fans alike!

Mark Ambor Colorful Album Cover Mark Ambor, Singer/Songwriter

Ambor is a self-taught guitarist and has been playing piano since he was seven years old. After realizing that he wasn't a fan of the classical piano pieces that he was learning, Ambor stopped taking lessons. A few months later he found that he actually missed playing piano. This was a bittersweet realization for the budding musician.

Ambor currently produces all of his own music, a process that he loves. When asked about the connections between songwriting and creating, he responded with an apt comparison, "Songwriting is a very personal activity, while creating takes the whole picture into consideration. I have to quickly transfer from a very vulnerable place in songwriting, to a place where I look at the entire song holistically when creating the final cut."

The authenticity and emotion of his words connect with his listeners as not only catchy on the surface, but deeper in thought. You can hear the honesty and vulnerability in his voice.

About a year ago, Ambor was recruited to join the cast of The Voice and spent a month in Los Angeles, California polishing all aspects of his artistic abilities. He trained with music professionals, heavily practicing his performance skills and vocal techniques, and while the teams filled up before he had the chance to audition, he is continually grateful for the experience.

Colorful shows off a palette of genres that Ambor is capable of tapping into to create timeless and memorable songs. He does all of this while still maintaining that honest lyricism. Songs like "Your Perfect Memory" and "Tom and Jerry" show the range of Ambor's style and talent. After releasing his first single, Fever, Ambor had the difficult task of creating an even greater and more powerful body of work- but with Colorful, he did just that.

Colorful is now streaming on all major platforms.

