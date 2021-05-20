Mark and Dawn Malveaux donates $1MM to their HBCU alma mater, Southern University

"Dawn and I owe so much not only to Southern University, but also to the communities that nurtured us. This gift is a tribute to a great university and the people who have committed themselves to uplifting students, including my amazing economics professor, the late Dr. Fred Temple. The gift is also a recognition of our parents and, for me, those aunts and uncles, many of whom did not have the opportunity to complete high school, who sacrificed for my generation and set an example of humble dignity." To read more from Mark, visit: http://shesaidsheled.com/giving

According to U.S. News & World Report, the results of a survey of HBCU alumni giving, the average giving rate of participating schools was only 11.2%. That means barely one out of every 10 alumni bothers to make an annual contribution to their alma mater, or any HBCU.

"The gift is not only a tribute to the past, but a challenge for the future that we are sure the University will meet and exceed. Dawn and I are excited to help build a stronger Southern University. We look forward to seeing Southern University compete for talented students and perfect its programming in the College of Business. We are also sincerely gratified that the University will name its graduate business program the Mark and Dawn Malveaux Master of Business Program, which we believe is a first for an HBCU. Our hope is that others will follow."

"We are extremely grateful to the Malveaux family for this sizable gift to our College of Business and the students it continues to serve," said Ray L. Belton, president-chancellor of the Southern University System. "This intentional gift is a shining example of how our alumni have a consistent appreciation and love for the university that shaped them. It is also a deep commitment to seeing that Southern is able to offer boundless opportunities to students for years to come."

Alfred Harrell, Southern University System Foundation CEO, echoed Belton's sentiments. "Mark and Dawn's gift to their alma mater provides strategic investment in an area of great need, directing sizable resources to talented students in our College of Business in perpetuity," Harrell said.

The gift from the Malveaux family will be officially presented at the monthly meeting of the Southern University System Board of Supervisors on Friday, May 21, 2021.

