Mark Antonacci Joins KJT Group as Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its strategic focus on sustainable growth, KJT Group welcomes Mark Antonacci as Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations. Mark is a seasoned executive level business manager with decades of experience and a strong legacy of building lasting relationships. He develops and executes business strategies in competitive markets, growing current business and developing new channels both domestically and globally. Mark's successful management record includes consistently exceeding revenue and profit targets by building top-performing and cohesive teams, coupled with strong strategic and operational leadership.

Mark has held various senior roles across the market research industry since 2004, and has demonstrated his ability to make a significant impact at many organizations during his tenure at – GFK Market Measures, Phoenix Healthcare, HRA, InCrowd, SERMO, and most recently as the Chief Commercial Officer at HVH Precision Analytics.

"In the past year, our business model has shifted to an increased focus on sustainable client development. While our success over the past 13 years is evident, Mark positively augments our consulting services team and will be the springboard to our continued development. His positive contribution to our culture is equally important. I look forward to others benefiting from his wisdom and mimicking his ability to connect with people in a candid and transparent manner," said Michaela Gascon, MBA, Chief Operating Officer at KJT Group.

About KJT Group: KJT Group (http://www.kjtgroup.com) is an evidence-based consulting firm. Through co-creative partnerships with our life sciences clients, we capture actionable insights that enhance strategic and tactical decision-making. Founded in 2007, KJT Group employs nearly 50 full-time staff across the United States. KJT Group is a member of Intellus Worldwide, the European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association (EphMRA), and the British Healthcare Business Intelligence Association (BHBIA).

