Experienced healthcare leader to guide Rasmussen University as it begins its 125th year.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Arnold as its next President, effective January 22, 2025. Arnold succeeds Paula Singer, who will transition to the Rasmussen University Board of Directors as Vice Chair and Chair of the Academic Affairs Committee.

Mark Arnold Appointed as Next President of Rasmussen University (PRNewsfoto/American Public Education, Inc.,Rasmussen University)

Mark Arnold—a Minnesota native—brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience in healthcare and mission-driven organizations. Most recently, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of outpatient mental health provider Nystrom & Associates, where he successfully expanded operations from 16 to over 50 locations across four states, serving nearly 100,000 patients annually. His previous roles include Chief Operating Officer and Chief Development Officer at Rayus Radiology (formerly Center for Diagnostic Imaging), helping the organization grow from 55 to over 120 diagnostic imaging centers in 22 states, and senior healthcare research analyst at Piper Sandler. Arnold's extensive background also includes leadership roles at 3M Company and as a healthcare management consultant.

Matthew Yale, Rasmussen University's Board Chair, highlighted the significance of Arnold's appointment. "We are thrilled to welcome Mark Arnold as the next President of Rasmussen University. His extensive healthcare experience and proven leadership in mission-driven organizations make him uniquely qualified to lead Rasmussen during a time of tremendous opportunity. We are well-positioned to help expand opportunities for students in fields such as nursing, early childhood education, business, and law enforcement, continuing our mission to empower students and strengthen communities."

Mr. Yale continued, "I would also like to thank Paula Singer for her exceptional leadership over the past two years. Her dedication has equipped Rasmussen for sustainable growth, and I look forward to guiding the University alongside her on the Rasmussen Board."

Rasmussen University educates more than 14,500 students across 20 campuses in six states and online. It is a national leader in nursing education, offering a full nursing education ladder—from Practical Nursing (PN) to a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP)—and 15 health science and healthcare administration programs. The University collaborates with health systems nationwide to transform the relationship between healthcare education and employment. Additionally, Rasmussen's more than 50 fully online degree programs in business, technology, design, and social services support the growing demand for accessible and personalized career-focused education.

This year, Rasmussen University celebrates a 125-year legacy of opportunity. Since its beginning in 1900 in St. Paul, Minnesota, Rasmussen has helped create a path to success for students and provided unwavering support along the way—especially to those underrepresented, underserved and underestimated by traditional higher education.

Mr. Arnold shared his excitement about joining Rasmussen University during its 125th anniversary year. "Rasmussen's 125-year legacy of creating opportunities for students and transforming lives and communities is truly inspiring. Its strong foundation in healthcare education aligns well with my professional experience and personal commitment to making a difference. This is a pivotal time to expand opportunities in career-focused fields that address critical workforce needs. I am honored to lead Rasmussen into its next chapter and collaborate with the exceptional faculty, staff, and students who bring its mission to life every day."

For more information about Rasmussen University and its more than 60 career-focused programs available online and across its 20 campuses, please visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/.

ABOUT RASMUSSEN UNIVERSITY:

Rasmussen University, a university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education (www.hlcommission.org), is dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through innovative educational programs. As a pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the University is defining a new generation of higher education that focuses on competency-based education, technology and transferable skills. Rasmussen offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and in person at 20 campuses around the country. The University is designed to lift and support its students every step of the way, from each student's first credential to their last. Rasmussen is dedicated to global enrichment, serving the underserved and meeting the evolving needs of diverse students, communities and economies. Rasmussen encourages its students, faculty and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. Rasmussen is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information about Rasmussen University, please visit www.rasmussen.edu.

ABOUT AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION, INC.:

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University, Hondros College of Nursing and Graduate School USA (GSUSA) provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

