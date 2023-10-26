Mark Avera Joins the International Academy of Trial Lawyers

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a noteworthy achievement, Mark Avera, an esteemed partner at Avera & Smith, LLP, has been welcomed as a distinguished member of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers (IATL) in 2023.

Mark Avera is photographed here (from left to right) with his wife Stacy Avera, Kathleen Flynn Peterson, President of IATL, and Sean Domnick, presenter and President of the American Association of Justice.

The International Academy of Trial Lawyers, renowned for its stringent selection process, maintains an exclusive membership of just 500 Fellows from the United States, alongside Fellows from nearly 40 countries worldwide. IATL is committed to recognizing and honoring legal professionals who have, throughout their careers, demonstrated exceptional expertise in jury trials, court trials, and appellate practice. Membership is open to both civil practitioners, serving as advocates for both plaintiffs and defendants, as well as those proficient in the trial of criminal cases. Prospective members must have achieved the highest echelons of advocacy. A rigorous evaluation procedure, involving both peer and judicial reviews, identifies the most preeminent figures in the field of trial law. Mark Avera's professional standing and capabilities have been assessed by his peers and the judiciary in his jurisdiction, earning him high praise for possessing the qualifications and attributes characteristic of an IATL Fellow.

Established in 1954, the Academy's overarching mission is to foster the science of jurisprudence, advocate for legal reform, facilitate the administration of justice, and elevate standards of integrity, honor, and civility within the legal profession.

For Mark Avera, this induction holds profound significance. As the son of Bill Avera, the founder of Avera & Smith, LLP, who was inducted into IATL in 1982, Mark aspires to emulate the unwavering professionalism and dedication to the legal profession that his father exemplified during his decades of service to the people of Florida. This membership is a testament to Mark's commitment to continuing the enduring legacy of excellence associated with the Avera family name.

