Mark Baines Selected as Hui Huliau Chief Operating Officer

WAIANAE, Hawaii, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hui Huliau announced today that Mark Baines has been selected as Chief Operating Officer for the Hui Huliau family of companies. Baines replaces Terry Clark, who was recently named President of Hui Huliau.

Baines will provide daily leadership for seven subsidiaries and oversee plans that facilitate growth. He previously served as President of AC4S, a Hui Huliau subsidiary, and as President of Seneca Solutions. Baines also has three decades of progressive military leadership including battalion and brigade commands, four years as a White House Presidential Communications Officer, and four years as Commandant of the NATO School in South Germany. He supported military operations around the world including Africa, East Asia, and the Middle East and was awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal, two Legions of Merit, a Bronze Star, the German Silver Cross Badge of Honor, and the Presidential Service Badge.

"Mark will play a critical role in helping us mature as an organization," Clark said. "His leadership experience as an Army Commander and his history leading native firms makes him a good fit for aligning our family of companies to deliver service worldwide to existing customers and growth into new markets."

Hui Huliau is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Native Hawaiian Organization with for-profit subsidiaries that participate in the Small Business Administration's business development program for small, minority-owned businesses. Hui Huliau companies provide aviation, construction, cyber security, facilities and base operations support, information technology, logistics, mission support, and training services to federal agencies and have offices in Waianae, Hawaii; Midwest City, Oklahoma; Tampa, Florida; and Evans, Georgia.

Since 2017, Hui Huliau has returned nearly $4 million to the Native Hawaiian community in support of its mission to provide economic and educational opportunities to Native Hawaiians and to preserve the Native Hawaiian language and culture. For more information, visit www.huihuliau.com.

