Mark Barranco Appointed Senior Vice President of Engineering and Execution at Agilyx

TIGARD, Ore., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx Corporation (AGLX-OL), a pioneer in the advanced recycling of post-use plastics, announced today the appointment of Mark Barranco as Senior Vice President of Engineering and Execution to help drive the acceleration of the company's global expansion.

Barranco brings over 30 years of petrochemical industry experience in a variety of technical and business roles spanning basic chemical products, such as olefins and aromatics, to derivatives such as polymers and resins. Barranco joins Agilyx after holding numerous executive positions with ExxonMobil Chemical Company, most recently Senior Strategy Advisor, preceded by leadership roles across multiple disciplines including Marketing, Sales, Business Development, Planning, Supply Chain and Technology.

"We are excited to welcome Mark who brings a deep understanding of chemical industry processes to Agilyx's advanced recycling technology at a crucial time in the company's growth," stated Tim Stedman, Agilyx CEO. "Mark's addition to the team is vital in developing strategies to meet the ever-increasing demand for our technology. His leadership will be called upon as we continue to break new ground and lead our industry forward."

At Agilyx, Barranco will bring technical oversight and a customer-focused approach to delivering the company's multiple projects on target. His focus will be to meet the global need for circular pathways set forth by sustainable development goals and legislation through the development of advanced recycling facilities that utilize Agilyx's proven technology.

About Agilyx

Agilyx(AGLX-OL), is a pioneer in the advanced recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. With Agilyx's chemical recycling technology and intelligent feedstock management system, mixed plastic waste can be converted to new virgin equivalent plastics, as well as chemical products and fuels – creating the opportunity for true circularity. The company has not only developed these first-to-market products, but has also developed a feedstock management company Cyclyx International, Inc. and is working with many waste service providers, municipalities, petrochemical, and brand and retail companies to develop closed-loop advance recycling solutions for mixed waste plastics. Contact us to have your plastic waste streams recycled at [email protected]. For more information, follow us on social media and visit us at www.agilyx.com.

