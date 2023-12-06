Mark Belter Establishes Prestigious Scholarship for Student Athletes: Still Accepting Applications

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Belter, a seasoned entrepreneur and fervent advocate for education, proudly announces the inauguration of the Mark Belter Scholarship for Student Athletes. This distinguished scholarship, offering a one-time award of $1,000, aims to support graduating high school seniors committed to academic excellence, athletic prowess, and leadership.

Open to students planning to attend a college or university in the United States, the scholarship recognizes individuals with a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale who have actively participated in at least one varsity-level sport during their high school tenure. Candidates are expected to exhibit exceptional leadership qualities both on and off the field and must submit a 500-1000 word essay elucidating the significance of teamwork in achieving success. Furthermore, applicants must provide two letters of recommendation—one from a coach and another from a teacher or non-family member—and complete the application process by the deadline of January 15, 2024.

"The Mark Belter Scholarship for Student Athletes is an opportunity for deserving student athletes to receive financial support for their higher education," shares Mark Belter, the driving force behind this initiative. "I believe in the power of education and aim to facilitate access to quality education for everyone, irrespective of their background or financial circumstances."

As a father of three boys and a stalwart entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience, Mark Belter has channeled his passion for football and his commitment to community involvement into this esteemed scholarship. "My dedication to family and business has taught me the importance of balance and resilience," Mark Belter emphasizes. "Through this scholarship, I aspire to guide and inspire individuals on their journey towards educational and entrepreneurial success."

For more information on the eligibility criteria or the application process, visit https://markbelterscholarship.com/mark-belter-scholarship-for-student-athletes/. Queries can be directed to https://markbelterscholarship.com/contact-us/.

About Mark Belter:

Mark Belter is a dynamic entrepreneur with an extensive background in building successful businesses across various industries, including real estate and mortgage sectors. As the creator of the Mark Belter Scholarship for Student Athletes, Mark Belter is passionate about supporting education and fostering the growth of aspiring individuals. His dedication to family, community, and education remains the cornerstone of his endeavors.

