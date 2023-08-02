Mark Belter Scholarship for Student Athletes Offers Grant to Support Educational Pursuits

TIFFIN, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mark Belter Scholarship for Student Athletes is proud to announce its annual scholarship program, designed to provide financial support to outstanding graduating high school seniors who have excelled both academically and athletically. This scholarship, established by Mark Belter, a passionate entrepreneur and community organizer with a profound love for football, aims to recognize the importance of teamwork in achieving success and to assist student athletes in their pursuit of higher education.

The Mark Belter Scholarship for Student Athletes is a one-time award of $1,000, available to students planning to attend a college or university in the United States. The scholarship committee will evaluate applicants based on their eligibility criteria and the quality of their essay response. The deadline for submission is January 15, 2024, and the recipient will be announced on February 15, 2024.

"The Mark Belter Scholarship for Student Athletes aims to recognize and support exceptional student athletes who have shown dedication to both their academic and athletic pursuits," said Mark Belter, the founder of the scholarship program.

Mark Belter, a seasoned entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in building successful businesses and startups, has established a remarkable track record in various fields, including real estate, mortgage, and title companies. As a father of three boys, he deeply understands the importance of family and has mastered the art of balancing his entrepreneurial endeavors with community involvement and family life.

For those interested in applying for the Mark Belter Scholarship for Student Athletes, the application process is simple. Candidates must visit the official website at https://markbelterscholarship.com/mark-belter-scholarship-for-student-athletes/ and complete the application form, adhering to the specified deadline. Additionally, they must provide a compelling essay reflecting on the significance of teamwork in attaining success.

About Mark Belter:

Mark Belter is a prominent community organizer and passionate athlete with a distinguished entrepreneurial journey spanning over two decades. Having founded and managed over 17 successful businesses in various industries, Mark has become a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs and dedicated advocates of quality education. His commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders led him to establish the Mark Belter Scholarship for Student Athletes, a testament to his unwavering belief in the transformative power of education.

