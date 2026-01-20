Mark Blagden, CEO of AccountTECH, is on the 2026 Swanepoel Power 200 list

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AccountTECH announced today that Mark Blagden, the company's CEO, has been named to the 2026 Swanepoel Power 200. This year, he is ranked 188th on the list of the most powerful leaders in residential real estate and marks the first time AccountTECH and Mark have been recognized on this prestigious list.

T3 Sixty publishes the Swanepoel Power 200 every year. It honors CEOs whose leadership, organizational influence, and long-term impact are changing the future of the residential real estate business. The list includes important areas including brokerage, technology, mortgages, portals, and related services. It focuses on leaders who are making a real difference in the real estate industry.

Blagden's recognition shows that he is dedicated to innovation, operational excellence, and forward-thinking leadership in the field of real estate technology. With his support, AccountTECH has focused on creating enterprise-class software - specific to the real estate industry - that enable real estate brokerages to see their production and finances more clearly to make data-driven decisions and deal with a business world that is becoming more complicated.

Blagden commented, "It is an honor to be recognized among such respected leaders in the industry. This recognition shows how hard the AccountTECH team has worked and how committed we are to helping real estate businesses be more successful with impactful and transparent financial tools."

The Swanepoel Power 200 rates leaders based on their position within their own companies, how much they affect the real estate sector as a whole, and how well they influence long-term trends in residential real estate. Blagden's ranking signifies how AccountTECH is continuing to gain recognition and relevance in the proptech and real estate accounting fields.

Real Estate Almanac has the full list of the 2026 Swanepoel Power 200.

