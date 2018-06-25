Mark Boohaker Returns To Barberitos For Executive Role

Boohaker began his professional career in 2001 as a grill cook at the Barberitos in downtown Athens. In the years following, he was promoted multiple times and eventually helped establish the company's operational and marketing standards. After seven years with Barberitos, Boohaker decided to pursue other opportunities in the restaurant industry, including with the RITA Restaurant Corp in Madison, GA, and with Your Pie Franchising in Athens, GA. Notably, Boohaker is credited with conceptualizing and rolling out the latter's million-dollar store operational model.



"We couldn't be more excited to have Mark back on our team," says Downing Barber, CEO and founder of Barberitos. "His experience, work ethic and successful track record will ensure that Barberitos will continue to be among the fastest-growing restaurant franchises in the country."

Founded in 2000 by CEO Downing Barber, Barberitos has grown to 52 locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The Southwestern Grille & Cantina's specialties include burritos, quesadillas, tacos, nachos and homemade salsas, as well as fresh cheese dip and hand-smashed guacamole. The fast-causal restaurant's mission is to become the market leader in the quick-serve burrito sector by serving the freshest and highest quality food in a prompt, efficient manner with great customer service. Franchising opportunities are available. For more information, visit www.Barberitos.com.

