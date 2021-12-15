Mark C. Booker Named New MCRC Executive Director

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mediation and Conflict Resolution Center, Inc. of Howard County Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark C. Booker to the Executive Director position.

Mark C. Booker brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the MCRC Executive Director position. His experience in education, mediation, fundraising and leadership will enable him to lead the organization in expanding its capacity and impact in service of the Howard County community. The intersection of mediation-conflict resolution and criminal justice is his passion.

Mr. Booker has held leadership positions in the areas of nonprofit management, program design, and fundraising as an educational CEO for a Baltimore city-based company. He also served as court commissioner for the District Court of Maryland. In addition, he serves as an adjunct instructor at the University of Baltimore committed to improving neighborhoods and communities through mediation and conflict resolution.

Mr. Booker holds a bachelor's degree from Howard University, and a master's degree in criminal justice administration with departmental honors from Coppin State University. Mark enhanced his professional development by completing leadership programs at Harvard University, the Greater Baltimore Committee, and the Associated Black Charities. In the field of conflict resolution, Booker completed a professional certificate from The Scheinman Institute on Conflict Resolution at Cornell University.

Mr. Booker lives in Howard County, Maryland with his wife and their two daughters.

The Mediation and Conflict Resolution Center is a local non-profit organization that provides accessible conflict resolution services and education that help members of the community manage conflict and have difficult conversations in a meaningful, proactive way.

