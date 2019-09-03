Mark C. Houston, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark C. Houston, MD, MS is being recognized by the Inner Circle Executive as a Top Doctor in the field of Medicine as the Medical Director and Founder of Hypertension Institute.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Specializing in Internal Medicine, Hypertension, and Cardiovascular Medicine, Dr. Houston is the Director of Hypertension Institute and Vascular Biology, Medical Director of Division of Human Nutrition, Medical Director of Clinical Research, and ASH Specialist in Clinical Hypertension (FASH). From 1990-2012, Dr. Houston served as the Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and served as an Adjunct Professor in Metabolic Medicine at the University of South Florida from 2014-2018. Dr. Houston proudly declared, "I was the first one in my family to enter the medical profession." Practicing "integrative medicine in hypertension", Dr. Houston founded the Hypertension Institute in 1995. With more than 30 years of experience as a physician, Dr. Houston's key to success is "Doing better every day, continuing education, seminars, and listening to my patients." As for advice for those new to the field, Dr. Houston states, "Love what you do; It's not about the money. It's about giving."

Dr. Houston received his Doctorate of Medicine from Vanderbilt Medical School, a master's degree in Human Nutrition from the University of Bridgeport, Connecticut, and a Master of Science degree in Functional and Metabolic Medicine from the University of South Florida in Tampa.

Completing his internship and residency at the University of California, San Francisco, Dr. Houston is quadruple boarded in hypertension as an American Society of Hypertension (ASH) specialist, Fellow of the American Society of Hypertension (FASH), Internal Medicine (ABIM) and Anti-aging medicine (ABAARM) and American Board of Cardiology (ABC) Certification in Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease (DABC).

A paradigm in his field, Dr. Houston has earned a multitude of honors including Top Physician in the US in Cardiovascular Medicine by the US Consumer Research Council from 2008-2014 and again in 2018. He was honored by USA Today as one of the Most Influential Doctors in the US in both Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia twice in 2009- 2010. He was selected as The Patient's Choice Award in 2010 -2012 by Consumer Reports USA. He was selected one of the Top 100 physicians in the US by the American Health Council in 2017 and as one of the Top 50 Functional and Integrative Medical Doctors in the USA in August 2017. Dr. Houston was also selected as America's Best Physicians in Cardiology 2018 by the National Consumer Advisory Board

In his free time, Dr. Houston enjoys all outdoor activities including waterskiing, boating, hiking, and tennis. He loves reading the current medical literature and non-fiction literature (especially historical) such as Winston Churchill , Greek and Roman history, American history, World War II, Roosevelt (FDR), John Adams, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and other American heroes...

Dr. Houston dedicates this recognition to "my wonderful wife, Laurie Lee Hays. Dr. Houston also dedicates this recognition to Dr. Grant Liddle MD and Dr. Tom Brittingham MD.

For more information, please visit www.hypertensioninstitute.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com



SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

