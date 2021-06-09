Mark Carney and Roger Ferguson Added to Washington Speakers Bureau Exclusive Speaker Roster: Available for Immediate Bookings

"The challenges the world faces today are remarkably different than at any time in the past," explained WSB CEO Christine Farrell. "Bringing individuals with the levels of expertise and experience that Mark Carney and Roger Ferguson have to the WSB family, enabling them to share their knowledge and insights with the world is a great privilege. We are incredibly excited to have them on board."

Mark Carney - an economist and former banker - has spent his career in various financial roles in both the public and private sectors. With experience as Governor of the Bank of England (2013-2020) and Governor of the Bank of Canada (2008-2013) prior to his current role as UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance, he is uniquely positioned to provide tangible action plans for leaders, companies, and countries to seize economic opportunities that put people and the planet first.

Mark's experience during his thirteen-year career with Goldman Sachs helped a series of economies - including post-apartheid South Africa - gain access to international capital markets. As the Governor of the Bank of Canada during the 2008 financial crisis, Carney took actions that enabled Canada to return to pre-recession levels of output and employment earlier than other countries in the G7.

Mark's latest book, VALUE(S): Building a Better World for All , is a bold, urgent argument on the misplacement of value in financial markets showcasing how we can and need to maximize value for the many, not the few.

Mark shares his vast expertise and captivates audiences by speaking on topics such as climate change, global markets, corporate governance, economic forecasts, corporate social responsibility and global crisis management.

As the former President and CEO of TIAA, the leading provider of retirement services in the academic, research, medical, and cultural fields - a Fortune 100 financial services organization - Roger Ferguson offers unique perspectives and takeaways relating to how organizations can minimize the financial scars of the COVID-19 pandemic, and what financial well-being means for the future.

Roger is no stranger to leading through crisis. As the former Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, he represented them on several international policy groups and served on key committees. Having been the only Governor in Washington D.C. on 9/11, he led both the Fed's initial response to the terrorist attacks and their herculean efforts to protect the U.S. financial system.

Roger provides unmatchable insights on leadership, managing crisis, economic forecasts, diversity and inclusion, the global economy and trade, and U.S. fiscal policy to audiences in all sectors and industries.

To book Mark or Roger for your next conference, meeting, or other corporate engagement, visit: https://www.wsb.com/ .

At Washington Speakers Bureau (WSB), we believe in the power of the shared idea. As passionate advocates, we help move organizations past the status quo and open audiences to new ideas and more empowering ways of working together. WSB is dedicated to helping event professionals select the perfect speakers for every event, including virtual events and webinars. For 40 years, WSB has proudly represented former U.S. presidents, American and world leaders, business visionaries, journalists, authors, celebrities, and sports legends. The company is part of the Omnicom Group, Inc. Visit our website wsb.com for more.

Media Contact: Washington Speakers Bureau, [email protected], 833.972.8255

SOURCE Washington Speakers Bureau

Related Links

http://www.wsb.com

