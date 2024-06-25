Mark Cheng and Dr. Barbara Stevens Join Forge Institute, Supercharging its Cybersecurity, Data Science, and Innovation Leadership

Key Facts

Mark Cheng is a national security leader and veteran China hand with over 40 years of experience solving tough problems, building partnerships, and successfully conducting high risk/high return operations in the field and at enterprise levels.



is a national security leader and veteran hand with over 40 years of experience solving tough problems, building partnerships, and successfully conducting high risk/high return operations in the field and at enterprise levels. Dr. Barbara Stevens currently serves as an independent board member for the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory and for Hexagon US Federal, and is a mentor for young women for the organization Spookstock.



currently serves as an independent board member for the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory and for Hexagon US Federal, and is a mentor for young women for the organization Spookstock. The Forge Institute Advisory Board features voices from all corners of the digital, cyber, and innovation communities.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forge Institute, a national leader in increasing digital defense capabilities for organizations nationwide, announced the addition of Mark Cheng and Dr. Barbara Stevens to its Advisory Board.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark and Barbara to our Advisory Board. Dr. Stevens' formidable expertise in cybersecurity and data science will be instrumental as we continue to elevate our national digital defenses. Mr. Cheng has a rich background in strategic analysis and leadership, and is quite skilled at forging partnerships to advance business and national security objectives. We welcome their expertise in supporting our mission of keeping America one step ahead in cyber and data security," stated Lee Watson, Chairman and CEO of the Forge Institute.

Mark Cheng is a national security leader and veteran China hand with over 40 years of experience solving tough problems, building partnerships, and successfully conducting high risk/high return operations in the field and at enterprise levels.

Mark served at the Department of State where he spent the majority of his tours focused on China. After joining the CIA in the late 1990s, Mark worked on China, South Asia, Counterterrorism, Covert Action, Intelligence Community Affairs, and was the Chief of the National Resources Division in the Directorate of Operations. Mark recently served on the President's Intelligence Advisory Board (PIAB) as the Deputy Executive Director, then as Executive Director of the PIAB.

He is a graduate of the University of Michigan and has an MA in East Asian Studies from Stanford University.

Dr. Barbara Stevens currently serves as an independent board member for the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory and for Hexagon US Federal, and is a mentor for young women for the organization Spookstock.

Most recently Dr. Stevens served as the CEO of Exovera, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the US Defense contractor SOSi. Exovera provides open source, social media, deep web, and darknet information, and tools to support intelligence operations and law enforcement investigations.

Dr. Stevens is a retired senior executive leader with the Central Intelligence Agency where her last job was the Chief of Data Science. Barbara built and then directed complex data science programs and provided deep expertise in applying big data analytics at the operational and analytical levels of the Intelligence Community.

Barbara holds a PhD from the Florida State University in Mathematical Statistics, and previously served on the faculty in the Department of Statistics at the University of Georgia.

About Forge Institute

Forge Institute is the Nation's leader in advancing cyber capabilities through innovative partnerships across the public and private sectors. Our mantra, "Forever One Step Ahead," is our reminder to remain vigilant, updated, and innovative against an enemy that seeks nothing less than the permanent disruption of our way of life. Forge Institute's portfolio includes the Emerging Threat Center, The Forge Academy, The Forge Fellowship, and Innovation Labs, which explores industry and federally funded projects with our research partners. For more information, visit the Forge Institute at: https://www.forge.institute

SOURCE Forge Institute