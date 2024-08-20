MARK CHERRY ELECTED TO TRIUMPH BOARD OF DIRECTORS

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] today announced that Mark C. Cherry was elected to the Board of Directors as an independent director at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on August 8, 2024.

Mr. Cherry currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Align Precision Group, a manufacturer of precision-milled structural components for the Aerospace, Defense, and Semi-Conductor industries. Mr. Cherry previously worked at Boeing, serving as Vice President and General Manager of Vertical Lift from April 2021 to December 2022 and Vice President and General Manager of Phantom Works from November 2017 to April 2021. From September 2012 to November 2017, he was President and Chief Operating Officer at Aurora Flight Sciences. He previously held leadership roles at Sikorsky Aircraft, Teradyne, and the Boston Consulting Group. Mr. Cherry received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Mechanics from the United States Air Force Academy, a Master of Science in Aeronautical and Systems Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology, and a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University.

"Mark will be an exceptional addition to an already strong TRIUMPH Board. His in-depth understanding of our customers' platforms and broad base of aerospace product development and manufacturing experience will benefit TRIUMPH, our customers, and our shareholders," said Daniel J. Crowley, the Company's President, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman. "I am confident that Mark's proven expertise will help TRIUMPH accelerate our profitable growth."

"As a Board, we seek to ensure that our directors have the right combination of skills and experience to strengthen our business and drive long-term growth and value for our stakeholders. Mark brings all the right attributes to contribute to our Board and sustain our success," said Neal Keating, the Company's Lead Independent Director.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

