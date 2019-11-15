Mark Cross Opens Flagship Boutique in New York City

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Cross, America's oldest luxury leather goods brand is proud to announce the opening of its first standalone boutique location since the 1990s in New York City. Located at 667 Madison Avenue, the space is connected to the neighboring boutique, natural beauty and wellness brand, Naturopathica, making for a well-rounded experiential retail concept.

Currently the only standalone boutique for Mark Cross, the opening of the Madison Avenue location represents a significant shift in the brand's overall retail strategy. While wholesale and e-commerce continue to be focuses, the location affords Mark Cross the opportunity to directly connect with their clientele in New York, along with their international consumer, strengthening the first-hand relationships with both existing and new customers. The boutique carries an expansive range of Mark Cross' seasonal offerings for both women and men, as well as to-be-announced boutique exclusives.

"We are thrilled to be opening our first retail location since the 1990s in New York," said Ulrik Garde Due, Mark Cross President and CEO. "This is a new chapter within our consumer-centric strategy, and one that allows us to serve our customer in the best possible way – both online and offline. We see this as a pivotal moment for Mark Cross and a clear indication of our ability to be at the forefront of the constantly evolving retail marketplace."

The space embodies Mark Cross' rich heritage in the arts and culture with a modern, relevant spin, looking to re-engage their core customer – one who fell in love with the brand after seeing "Rear Window" with Grace Kelly – as well as target a new audience – one who relates with today's art and fashion scene. The store highlights emerging artists through their newly launched "Artist in Residence" program, while paying homage to the Murphys, the brand owners who, in the 20s, set the stage for permanence in culture.

The new boutique opens to the public today, November 15.

About Mark Cross:

Founded in 1845 as a saddlery in Boston, Mark Cross is the quintessential American luxury brand. With its rich heritage and an unparalleled commitment to the finest materials and craftsmanship, the company has been the go-to for generations of refined, global customers. Mark Cross rose to prominence in the early 20th century when its owners, Gerald and Sara Murphy moved the company to New York and expanded its range of products. With their deep connection to the arts, the Murphys established Mark Cross' lasting identity as a luxury house informed by its community of creative contemporaries from Picasso to Fitzgerald, Hemmingway to Porter. In 1954, the brand became a household name through Alfred Hitchcock's cinematic classic, "Rear Window" with Grace Kelly, where she carried the iconic Mark Cross Overnight Case. Mark Cross continues to champion this artistic legacy while maintaining a modern aesthetic.

www.markcross.com

Media Contact:

Nike Communications

mcross@nikecomm.com

SOURCE Mark Cross

Related Links

http://www.markcross.com

