MARK CUBAN COST PLUS DRUG COMPANY AND DREXI TEAM UP TO DELIVER BETTER ACCESS TO MEDICATIONS AT AFFORDABLE AND SUSTAINABLE PRICES

News provided by

AMPS

22 Aug, 2023, 10:15 ET

PHOENIX and DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drexi, a cutting-edge pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs), have teamed up to address one of the most pressing challenges in healthcare today: providing better access to the right drugs at affordable prices. This collaboration aims to provide employers and members even more transparent drug pricing in an industry which has been traditionally driven by hidden and unstainable costs.

Continue Reading
A NEXT GEN COLLABORATION TO DELIVER BETTER ACCESS TO MEDICATIONS AT AFFORDABLE AND SUSTAINABLE PRICES.
A NEXT GEN COLLABORATION TO DELIVER BETTER ACCESS TO MEDICATIONS AT AFFORDABLE AND SUSTAINABLE PRICES.

"As a practicing physician I saw first-hand the danger of patients not taking their medications because they couldn't afford them," said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. "I founded the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company to help solve this problem and provide a way for patients to receive their medication at an affordable price. We already offer transparent, low prices to cash-pay consumers and are excited to now be working with Drexi to further reduce the cost to patients, and to keep the patient record complete from both a clinical and financial perspective."

Amidst the ongoing struggle of increasing drug costs that countless Americans face, companies like Drexi and Cost Plus Drugs are taking a proactive stance against this affordability crisis. Anthony Masotto, GM and EVP Pharmacy at Drexi, emphasized, "Our mission is to empower every one of our members to prioritize their health without the worry and undue burden of unaffordable medications." Through a comprehensive and transparent approach, merged with the innovative and unmatched pricing of Cost Plus Drugs, Drexi is providing its self-funded plans with the ultimate savings opportunity. "The significance of adhering to the right medication at the right price goes beyond convenience – it's a vital step in mitigating unexpected health complications and the associated financial strain it has on individuals and families across the country," said Masotto

For almost a decade, Drexi has been diligently crafting an advanced platform aimed at enhancing members' ability to make well-informed choices regarding their prescription medications. Through the collaboration with Cost Plus Drugs, Drexi now provides members with an additional channel through which they can more effectively recognize cost savings opportunities and act on them: empowering them to take back control of their healthcare spending.

Looking to the future, it is evident that game-changing collaborations such as this play a vital role in reshaping the PBM landscape. By harnessing industry expertise, essential cost-saving resources, and a shared vision, Cost Plus Drugs and Drexi are leading the charge into a fresh era of proactive pharmacy consumerism, shaking up the traditional norms.

About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company  

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 1,000 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide. 

About Drexi

Drexi, a first-in-class pharmacy benefit manager powered by Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS), provides self-funded plans true and verifiable savings when it comes to their pharmacy spend. As a subsidiary of AMPS, a distinguished leader in healthcare cost containment, Drexi operates with a steadfast commitment to revolutionizing the way healthcare costs are managed and understood. Established in 2013 with a mission to lower costs while ensuring members have access to necessary medications, Drexi has created a custom platform empowering members to be smarter consumers by driving competition to find the lowest net cost for their prescriptions, generating both meaningful savings and optimal health outcomes. For more information on how Drexi can help your organization save money, visit www.drexi.com.

SOURCE AMPS

Also from this source

Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions Appoints Matt Brow as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member

Health in Tech and AMPS Partner to Provide Customized Cost Containment and Pharmacy Benefit Strategies to help Small Groups Save on Healthcare

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.