Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company Expands Access with Addition of Starjemza® (ustekinumab-hmny) to Give Patients More Power Over Prescription Costs

New biosimilar added to portfolio reinforces the company's commitment to transparency and access

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (Cost Plus Drugs) today announced the addition of Starjemza®, a new biosimilar medication, to its growing portfolio of affordable prescription drugs. Starjemza® represents another milestone in the company's mission to expand access to specialty medicines through its transparent pricing model, giving patients and providers additional options within an increasingly complex healthcare environment.

The launch of Starjemza® is part of Cost Plus Drugs' ongoing effort to challenge the traditional economics of specialty medicine and make pricing more understandable for consumers. Specialty medicines are often among the most expensive treatments in the U.S. health-care system, accounting for a significant share of national drug spending despite representing a relatively small percentage of total prescriptions. By applying its transparent cost-plus pricing model, Cost Plus Drugs seeks to make these therapies available at a fraction of typical market costs and demonstrate that fairness and sustainability can coexist in specialty care.

In contrast to many traditional pricing structures that involve complex rebate systems, Cost Plus Drugs uses a straightforward cost-plus model that clearly shows each cost component. Every medication offered through the platform is priced based on its actual acquisition cost plus a modest fixed markup and pharmacy fee. Starjemza® will be listed at a starting price of $345 per quarter (plus shipping) for the 90 mg/mL pre-filled syringe (PFS). Additional configurations, including the 45 mg/mL and 130 mg/mL PFS, will also be offered and priced in accordance with the company's transparent cost-plus model.

"Our goal has always been to make sure that no one is priced out of the medication they need," said Mark Cuban, co-founder of Cost Plus Drugs. "Starjemza® is another example of how transparency and fair pricing can make a real difference for people who have been paying inflated costs for far too long. We are building a model that prioritizes access, honesty and trust."

Since its founding in 2022, Cost Plus Drugs has worked to bring accountability and fairness back to drug pricing. The company's approach removes hidden middlemen and reveals the actual economics behind each product, helping consumers understand exactly what they are paying for and why. Its rapidly expanding catalog now includes hundreds of commonly prescribed medications as well as select specialty products, reflecting Cost Plus Drugs' commitment to extend transparency across every category of care.

"The addition of Starjemza® reflects the strength of our partnerships and the steady progress of our mission," said Alan Bowe, Chief Commercial Officer of Cost Plus Drugs. "We remain focused on expanding access across all therapeutic categories and proving that transparency and value can exist together in a sustainable way. This is not a single disruption but part of an ongoing shift toward a healthcare system that works for everyone."

Starjemza® is now available through costplusdrugs.com, offering consumers and prescribers a straightforward, transparent and dependable way to obtain medications without the confusion of traditional pricing structures.

About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 2,300 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Customers can also go to participating retail pharmacies to receive Cost Plus Drugs pricing through the Team Cuban Card. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, PBMs, and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to benefit plans nationwide. Learn more at www.markcubancostplusdrugcompany.com.

